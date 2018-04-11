Norristown woman let dog freeze to death: DA

Cecelia Johnson, left, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly leaving her pit bull Champ outside to freeze to death in Norristown. (Montco DA's Office/Justice for Champ)

On the night of Jan. 6, as temperatures fell to -2 degrees in Norristown and wind chill brought it down another 20 degrees, a pit bull named Champ froze to death and died just feet away from warmth and shelter. Now his former owner of two years, Cecelia Ann Johnson, 64, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, for allegedly leaving him in an uninsulated doghouse overnight and causing his death from hypothermia.

“This dog Champ suffered as he froze to death just because his owner did not take him inside on one of the coldest nights of the winter," Montco DA Kevin Steele said in a statement released on Wednesday. "She left him outside without food, without water and without adequate shelter. Treating an animal so inhumanely is a serious crime, and we are going to seek justice for Champ’s death.”

The Norristown Police Department received an anonymous tip of a dead dog in the yard of a home on the 1200 block of Swede Street and arrived just before noon on Jan. 6, the morning after a Code Blue had been declared in Montgomery County. Officers discovered Champ's body on the ground wedged between his doghouse and the neighboring fence, frozen solid and visibly dead, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The findings of a necropsy (animal autopsy) on Champ released last week showed that Champ's death was caused by "hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to low ambient temperatures" due to neglect. The dog was also found to be underfed and dehydrated, with water unavailable because of "freezing environmental temperatures," the autopsy found.

Johnson had been the subject of four previous animal cruelty complaints to Norristown police for wellbeing checks on the dog being left outside. After officers located Johnson, she told them "she occasionally takes the dog inside and owns a crate for him. She said she last fed the dog two days ago and last had the dog inside over two days ago, which coincides with the lack of visible dog tracks in the snow outside," according to the affidavit.

Members of a Facebook group, Justice For Champ, claimed that neighbors had offered Johnson supplies to care for her dog, which she had refused.

"This is just the beginning of justice – it will be a long haul but he will not ever be forgotten about. RIP sweet baby," group members posted after Johnson's arraignment. "Dog lives matter."

Johnson was released on bail of $10,000 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.