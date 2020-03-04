Northampton County restricts immigration agents after courthouse arrest

Northampton County imposed restrictions on U.S. immigration agents on Tuesday.

Federal officers arrested a man at the courthouse. The encounter was captured on video.

Franklin Urrutia-Cordon, 32, attended a Northampton County Courthouse for a hearing for his drunk driving case. While in court, he ended up in federal custody for an alleged immigration violation.

It was reported that his attorney protested since that the arrest was warrantless.

Lamont McClure, Northampton County’s top elected official, had an executive order issued on Tuesday.

The order forbids Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting people in jail or at the county courthouse unless they provided officials with a detainer request. They also need a warrant signed by a federal judge to arrest those at the jail or at the county courthouse.

It was reported that ICE’s response is that they are not required to get a criminal judicial warrant to take an immigrant, who is acting on a civil immigration violation. ICE also reported that it’s safer to take someone either at a jail or courthouse setting because people are screened for weapons.

The Feds say that state and local restrictions are illegal and that they actually endanger the public.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr shared a letter in November to Washington and Oregon Supreme Courts about cases like this. The letter from Barr read that immigration officers “are not subject to state rules that purport to restrict (them) from making administrative arrests on property that is otherwise open to the public and other law enforcement officers.”

Urrutia-Cordon was taken to York County jail to start the deportation process. It was reported that ICE says Urrutia-Cordon comes from Guatemala, but his lawyer originally said Honduras.

“My client was arrested by a federal agent with no warrant and no probable cause to do so in violation of federal law,” Urrutia-Cordon’s defense lawyer Joshua Fulmer told outlets on scene.

Fulmer added that, “To have this idea that we are going to have federal agents walking around the hallways arresting people without a warrant that they think are here illegally, or undocumented, is extremely disturbing.”

ICE agent can make warrantless arrests with probable cause to believe someone is in the county illegally and might flee, however, Fulmer said that Urrutia-Cordon has shown up to everything related to the case and is not likely to flee.

It was reported that Urrutia-Cordon was planning on pleading guilty in hopes to receive the lawful permanent resident status.

Urrutia-Cordon is married to a U.S. citizen, and it was reported that this was his first offense.

“We were there to enter a guilty plea. We thought we had resolved the case in a way that was not going to involve immigration at all. I was caught off guard,” Fulmer told outlets.

Last month a similar incident occurred when two people were arrested in a California courthouse, outlets report.