Northeastern Philly getting street improvements

Streets in northeastern Philly are getting a makeover.

The street improvements kicked off Monday, and include: temporary, full street closures and parking restrictions. Although this is the current plan, plans are subject to change due to special events or weather.

Residents should plan extra time if they will be traveling in the area.

To keep updated with the progress of their street, locals can use the PavePHL tool, which is part of the city’s website, StreetSmartPHL.phila.gov. This website has four tools on it, including: PermitPHL. PavePHL, PickupPHL, and PlowPHL. This site was created to help ease the communication between officials and the community. The site is currently in beta testing. Officials are asking users for feedback.

This project is the initial phase of the city’s resurfacing program. Although this is the start of the project, the work will be completed in phases. They will be milling, adjusting manhole covers, and resetting utility boxes in the area.

Here’s a little breakdown of the planned schedule. Milling will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The milling will take 1 to 2 days per street. Additionally, work for adjusting the manhole covers and resetting of the utility boxes will also occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take 1 to 2 days per street.

The entire paving process will take somewhere between three to five weeks.

The streets scheduled are as follows according to an official press release:

• 3300 on Atmore Road, From Danley Road to Medford Road

• 3300 on Danley Road, From Atmore Road to Medford Road

• 3200 on Danley Road, From Medford Road to Chilton Road

• 11500 Norcom Road, From Charter Road to Comly Road

• 10900 Norcom Road, From Red Lion Road to Charter Road

• 2600 Red Lion Road, From East Roosevelt Boulevard to G.F. Congdon Drive

• 2700 Red Lion Roads, From G.F. Congdon Drive to Norcom Road

As they are working on the road, residents should expect parking restrictions. There will be “No Parking” signs posted before each scheduled activity. If residents remain parked in a “no parking” zone, their cars will be towed.

The work is being performed by James J. Anderson Construction Company, Inc, and it is being funded by 100% City Capital Budget Funds.