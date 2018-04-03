Nova fans celebrate as Wildcats win NCAA

Villanova parade planned in Philly after team wins NCAA championship over Michigan.

For the second time in three months, Philadelphia is planning a victory parade for a championship team.

The Wildcats won their second NCAA championship in three years on Monday night.

Villanova will get again get a victory parade through Philadelphia on Friday, sources say. Specific details for the parade are expected to be released Tuesday.

Villanova University students watching the game from a viewing party on-campus went all-out celebrating their team late Monday night after they toppled the Michigan Wolverines, 79-62. And why not? All classes are canceled at Villanova on Tuesday, the school announced.

Nova's last NCAA championship in 2016 was accompanied by a victory parade through Philly that drew more than 50,000 fans. It remains to be seen if this parade can attract a similar crowd.

Check out photos of fans celebrating above.