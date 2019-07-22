One dead from heatwave in West Philly

A person lost their life over the weekend due to dangerously high temperatures.

The Philadelphia medical examiner’s office told Inqurier.com that a man in his seventies died in West Philadelphia Saturday as a result of the weekend's heatwave, which saw temperatures spike above 100 degrees. The man's identity was not released.

His death marks the first heat-related death in Philadelphia this year. According to FEMA, heat-related deaths are among the highest number of fatalities, relating to all weather-related hazards.

The city was still under a heat warning until 7 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Storms were expected to hit the area, bringing an end to the heatwave but new concerns over possible flash floods through Tuesday morning.

This week, a cool front will bring temps down into the 80s, with some sun.