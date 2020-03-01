One dead and multiple injured due to spate of fires

Firefighters had quite the night Sunday, battling at least four fires across the region overnight.

Early Sunday, a woman died in a Bucks County fire. ABC reports that the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred within the 700 block of Sycamore Drive in Southampton.

It was reported that there was a woman inside and that flames were shooting from the house when firefighters arrived.

The crew called for help from other towns to help combat the fire.

Officials told outlets that a woman’s body was removed from the back of the home, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another woman was pulled from a burning building in Philly on Sunday.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters helped rescue a woman from a burning building in Southwest Philly. The incident occurred within the 7600 block of Wheeler Street.

It was reported that when officials arrived on the scene, there was smoke billowing from the home.

ABC reports that a woman in her 50s was rescued from the fire. It was reported that she was taken to Penn Presbyterian and was suffering from smoke inhalation. There have been no updates on her condition.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, according to ABC.

ABC reports that another house fire further afield, in Bear, Delaware, left many injured including a neighbor who tried to help contain the fire.

The fire sent seven to the hospital, which included two people with critical injuries.

It was reported that firefighters were called to the unit block of Barrista Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to fight the blaze.

Officials told ABC that six people were injured from inside the home, and a neighbor, who was trying to help out the fire was also injured. The neighbor was treated and released.

It was reported that it took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Delaware State Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told NBC that one of the critically injured victims had burns to 40 percent of their body, and the other had burns to 15 percent of their body. NBC reported that the burn victims were sent to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment.

Four more people from inside the home were treated for smoke inhalation.

In another town in Delaware, Claymont, there was yet another fire.

It was reported that six people suffered from smoke inhalation after an apartment complex fire.

ABC reports that the fire occurred within the 27000 block of Valley Run Road around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The reported that flames were coming from the third floor of the seven-story building.

The fire took around 50 minutes to get under control, outlets report.