One person being tested for coronavirus in Philly

Late Tuesday night, news broke that one person in the Philly area is being tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19.)

“The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is listing someone as a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Testing is being done right now, and we hope to learn the results soon,” department spokesperson James Garrow wrote in an email to Inquirer.com.

The city would not provide any more information about the case at this time.

If it is confirmed, it will be Philly’s first official case of the virus.

Earlier this year, two other tests were conducted and turned out negative. The tests were conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although no one has tested positive for the virus in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, Philadelphia says it’s ready. New York has at least five cases as of Wednesday morning, according to CBS.

“The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley told ABC.

Farley added, “It’s likely coming here because it spread around the world.”

So far, the United States has over 126 confirmed cases of the virus. As of Wednesday, 11 Americans have died as a result of the illness, according to CNN.

CNN reports the death rate of COVID-19 is at 3.4 percent, which makes it more dangerous than the flu.

CNN reports that during a press conference Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that, “While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity,”

He added, “That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.”

On Tuesday, the state of Pennsylvania announced that they are able to test for the coronavirus in a state lab, which is located in Chester County, according to Inquirer.com.

Although the state is able to test, the testing process takes quite some time. The lab can test 25 samples a day. It was also explained that the process for the test can come back the same day if the sample is sent in the morning.

However, it was reported that the testing process for this illness isn’t exactly quick.

Multiple sources report that the state overall has spent $200,000 responding to COVID-19.

Outlets report that commercial labs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can test samples.

Prior to last week, testing was done on those who traveled to China recently or other locations that the coronavirus was spreading. Testing was also done on those who have been in contact with another person with a confirmed case, according to Inquirer.com.

It was reported that now possible cases include people who have unexplained severe respiratory issues that are in a healthcare setting.

ABC reports that the Philadelphia Health Department says the risk of infection for a resident is very low, but people who have recently traveled to China are at higher risk.

In addition to the city and state, taking precautions about COVID-19, schools and universities are also taking precautions.

Temple, Villanova and Drexel have plans to shut down their abroad programs in China. Additionally, some of the schools are also sending students home from studying abroad in Italy, which currently has over 2, 000 cases of the illness, according to CNBC.

Italy recently announced plans to close down all of its schools and universities for two weeks in hopes to contain COVID-19.