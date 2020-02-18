Op-ed: City’s growth must expand into neighborhoods

Reports from the US Census and the Pew Foundation confirm that poverty remains the biggest challenge to Philadelphia's future and that the lack of job opportunities is the number one cause of people leaving the city. It isn't hard to connect Philadelphia's poverty among those who stay to the same lack of economic opportunity that compel others to leave.

While the city is growing and thriving overall and downtown high rises are filling with new residents, Philadelphia has the highest level of poverty and of deep poverty of any big city in the country — both of which are growing.

How can the city be thriving overall while poverty is increasing?

There is a simple explanation: While jobs and population are up overall, they are localized and too many neighborhoods struggle with a lack of investment, chronic low employment and poverty.

The solution to this problem, however, is anything but simple. That’s why a broad coalition of groups, led by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, community leaders, members of the clergy, small businesses and the labor community, in partnership with Philadelphia City Council and the Kenney Administration, are working to reduce poverty by focusing on inclusive, neighborhood growth across the city.

The new initiative – called the Neighborhood Growth Project, focuses on inclusive, neighborhood level growth. This multipart plan is built around four policy pillars — Inclusive Growth and Good Jobs, Education and Workforce Modernization, Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, and Putting People First at City Hall.

We believe that to confront our city’s stubborn poverty, we must increase the number of good, high-wage jobs in every neighborhood and achieving that requires different things in different neighborhoods. Some communities may require increased job training, others improved safety, and others still transportation options. All will require a tax and regulatory system that is easy to understand and applied consistently and fairly.

It isn't intended to be a prescriptive agenda but instead starts an important conversation about the city’s future.

Since the Chamber announced the Neighborhood Growth Project, there's been tremendous response. The African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, & DE, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, DiverseForce and the Independence Business Alliance, among others have partnered with us. Hundreds of businesses have joined our coalition, and there are store front signs hanging across the city.

Working together, we can build a job growth friendly city. If you want to join our coalition, please email me at rwonderling@chamberphl.com.

Rob Wonderling is president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.