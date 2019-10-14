PA Farm Show hosts a sing-off competition

State officials are inviting people from across Pennsylvania to sing their hearts out as part of a statewide contest dubbed “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”

The so-called sing-off kicks off on Oct. 19, and will let singers compete for a chance to sing The Star Spangled Banner at the 2020 Farm Show later this month. The singing contest wraps up at noon on Oct. 28.

“Starting each day with the national anthem of the land of opportunity is the best way to set an inspirational tone for what will prove to be our best Farm Show ever," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Pennsylvanians of all ages can enter, and both groups and individuals are welcome to participate.

To enter the contest, residents can upload a video of them singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” -- without instruments -- to the PA Farm Show Facebook page.

If folks want to enter but do not have a Facebook, organizers suggested they can ask parents, guardians, or other organizations to post their videos.

A panel of judges will choose the finalists, and once they're selected, fans on Facebook will vote from November 4 to November 11.

There will be five winners chosen from the group category and the individual category. The winner will be announced via Facebook.

They are required to be at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. on the day; they are chosen to perform. Winners will perform at 8 a.m. each day of the 2020 PA Farm Show.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show will be taking place from January 4 through January 11, 2020.