PACT launches new program to help college campuses go tobacco-free

The Pennsylvania Alliance to Control Tobacco (PACT) introduced a new program to help college campuses in Pennsylvania go tobacco-free.

Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease throughout the United States. It was reported that about 480,000 people die from tobacco-related deaths every year.

When it comes to young adults and smokers, in general, a release states that 95 percent of adult smokers start smoking before they turn 21, making college and high school years critical.

It was reported that one in four teens vape, so this new program hopes to help protect the new generation from tobacco addiction.

The goal of the program is to help Pennsylvania campuses become tobacco-free and improve policies when it comes to e-cigarettes.

A release states that at least 2,375 campuses across the United States are 100 percent smoke-free. As of July 2019, it was reported that, additionally, over 2,000 college campuses were 100 percent tobacco-free.

“In Pennsylvania, our adult tobacco use rate remains is 23 percent. And with the youth vaping epidemic still rising, it’s imperative that we work to protect another generation from a lifetime of nicotine addiction and more tobacco-caused deaths and disease. PACT’s Tobacco-Free Campus Toolkit and Gold Star Standards of Excellence Programs will help campuses create cleaner air and protect the lung health of both staff and students,” American Lung Association Health Specialist Molly Pisciottano said in a release.

PACT plans on helping colleges and universities create and implement tobacco-free policies with the new Tobacco-Free College Campus and Gold Star Standards of Excellence Programs.

According to a release, the Tobacco-Free Campus Toolkit gives information on how important it is to go tobacco-free. The toolkit will also show tobacco-free policy trends and development as well as a step-by-step breakdown on implementing a policy, model policies and more.

Gold Star Standards of Excellence Programs (GSSE) helps schools determine how and where they stand when it comes to the development and implementation process. Once a school has met criteria when it comes to tobacco-free policy standards, it will get an award. They will also get statewide recognition and tobacco-free signs for the campus, according to a release.

Schools who meet 6-7 of these standards will get a Bronze Award; if a campus meets 8-9 will get a Silver Award; and campuses that attain all ten standards completed will get a Gold Award.

According to a press release, below are the standards that schools must achieve to get an award:

—Tobacco-Free Policy: The school has a 100 percent smoke and tobacco-free campus policy that prohibits all smoking and use of all tobacco products including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, snuff, chew, snus, cigars, hookah, pipes and electronic smoking devices/electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as e-cigarettes, e-hookah, vape pen, etc. This does not include products specifically approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the purpose of cessation or nicotine replacement therapy. Tobacco use by students, faculty, staff, visitors and contractors is prohibited at all times on the college/university campus, including in parking lots, all vehicles parked on campus, at all satellite sites and other properties the school owns and/or rents. The policy extends to all off-site meetings, trainings and conferences and in all college/university-owned or leased vehicles.

—Policy Communication: Written policies, procedures, or plans exist that detail communication about the campus policy, whether or not the policy is 100 percent smoke and tobacco-free, to all campus community members and visitors.

—Policy Enforcement: Written policies, procedures, or plans exist that detail compliance expectations, enforcement and awareness integration.

—Tobacco Education: Education about the dangers of tobacco use, exposure to tobacco smoke, and information related to tobacco treatment resources are available and integrated into existing trainings, events and programs.

—Tobacco Treatment Benefits for Students and Employees: Tobacco treatment services are a covered benefit for individuals and their dependents insured through the student health insurance plan and employee health insurance plan. Benefits include coverage for counseling and medication for quitting tobacco, with minimal or no barriers to utilization (i.e., copays, out of pocket costs, yearly limits).

—Tobacco Advertising: The school has a policy prohibiting the advertisement of tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, on the campus, including in advertising in school media, such as newspapers, radio and magazines.

—Tobacco Product Promotion and Distribution: The school has a policy prohibiting the sale, promotion, and/or free distribution of all tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and paraphernalia, at all times, on campus and at all campus-sponsored events, including by any student group or organization.

—Tobacco Funding to Campus-Supported Groups or Organizations.

—Donations to College/University: The school has a written policy that it refuses all donations from the tobacco industry and divests itself of all tobacco industry stock.

—Smokefree Community Lodging: The school includes information on 100 percent smoke-free options when providing campus visitors (i.e., prospective students, visiting athletics teams, etc.) local lodging information.

To see how Philly schools compare to others, you can visit PACTOnline.com.