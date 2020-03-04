PennDOT starts enforcing work zone speed cameras

Starting next week, PennDOT will begin enforcing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) across the state.

The AWZSE program was in a required 60-day pre-enforcement period, which ended on Wednesday, according to ABC.

According to a release, work zones are chosen to maximize the effectiveness of systems and will have signage before someone enters an enforcement area.

The AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to record and detect motorists who exceed the work zone speed limits by 11 miles-per-hour, according to a release. The release also states that officials use electronic speed timing devices as well. The AWZSE systems is only in active work zone areas, where workers are present.

It was reported that these speed cameras are located along Route 1 in Bucks County. The cameras are also on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Route 1.

Philadelphia is also getting its own cameras on the Roosevelt Expressway I-476 by the Lansdale interchange, and on Interstate 78 in Berks County, according to ABC.

A release from Philly officials states that since 2013, over 140 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard.

“It’s important to remember that the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program isn’t about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives,” acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a release.

Gramian added, “The goal is to encourage motorists to slow down in work zones, change their behavior, and ultimately improve safety for both motorists and workers.”

First-time offenders will get a warning letter. A second-time violation will elicit a violation notice and $75 fine. For a third time, violators will get a notice and a $150 fine. Any offense after a third will warrant notice and $150 fine.

It was reported that violaters will not have points added to their driver’s license. They will only face civil penalties.

“When a crash occurs in an active work zone, it’s just as likely to result in death or injury to a driver or passenger inside that vehicle,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a release.

Compton added, “This program is about protecting everybody’s safety. If not for these workers in an active work zone, I ask you to slow down for yourself and other travelers.”

A release states that in 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania. There were 23 fatalities as a result of the work zone crashes. It was reported that 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities or injuries.

It was also reported that since 1970, PennDOT lost 89 works on duty, and the PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.