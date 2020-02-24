Pennsylvania launches website to help voters

Pennsylvania voters will have a new resource to rely on as they prepare for the polls. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced that the Department of State launched 67 new webpages to help voters figure it all out.

Each county will have its own webpage that goes into detail about their voting systems and how to use them.

“We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems,” Boockvar said in a release.

Boockvar added, “These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them.”

All voters in Philadelphia county will be using machines, called ES&S ExpressVote XL, according to their webpage. The page goes into detail about how exactly to use the machine. It shows voters a step-by-step process.

The page also provides information about accessibility for voters with disabilities. According to the webpage, “The ExpressVote XL has the following accessible settings. You can access these features at the bottom of the screen while voting, by selecting the help icon at the top of the screen, or using the tactile keypad.”

According to the webpage, some of the accessibility features include:

—Contrast: changes the screen to high contrast white text on black background.

—Zoom: changes the size of the words on the screen.

—Audio speed: changes the speed at which the ballot is read when using headphones.

—Audio volume: changes the volume when using headphones.

—Display: makes the screen blank for privacy while the audio is in use

The page will also have links to how to contact your local election office.

“There are many exciting changes coming to voting in Pennsylvania this year,” Boockvar said in a release. “The Department of State looks forward to continued strong partnerships with county officials as we work together to make voting easier, more accessible, and more secure for millions of Pennsylvanians.”