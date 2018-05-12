Pennsylvania woman finds kidney donor through Twitter

Stefani Jones of Collegeville, Pennsylvania has found a kidney donor in the most unlikely of places - social media.

Jones, who is currently in renal failure due to a renal disease, has been waiting for the vital organ for the last two years on a list that is six years long.

"Dialysis every day, ten different medicines," What's life like? Jones said, "It's harder than it was before."

What saved her life was a tweet back in 2016 by her favorite boy band, O-Town, to their loyal fan base. Among their fans, Amy Prince of Wisconsin felt for Stefani Jones' situation.

Prince read the tweet and wanted to know more about Jones' and how she could possibly help knowing she shared the same blood type.

"I clicked on it, saw that we were the same blood type and had this feeling I needed something I needed to pursue."

Prince, who has been called a hero by many, doesn't feel like one. She just wanted to help someone survive.

“I’ve heard the word hero. I don't feel like that I guess. I'm just glad I can help her out," said Prince.

"Because I can essentially. I have two kidneys. I can live perfectly fine with one," Prince said.

Overjoyed, Jones still cannot believe her luck in finding a kidney donor by way of social media.

This goes to prove that we have the best fans! Two strangers who met because of us, and now one is giving the other a kidney. Amazing. 🙏❤ #stefamykidney2018 https://t.co/oAs2Clyi3V — O-Town (@OTownOfficial) May 12, 2018

"To find someone who is doing something because they're a selfless person because they're a good person and because they feel that calling, it's very refreshing and still shocks me."

This coming Tuesday, Prince will be admitted to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she will donate her kidney to Jones.

More and more, those desperate for organs have been turning to social media in the hopes of finding a match to save their lives.

Facebook recently facilitated a kidney donation from a former Navy helicopter pilot who wanted to help a 20-year old male after seeing a post from his mother on the social media platform. Ultimately, the two, Brendan Woods and Lesley Alexander, disovered they lived roughly four miles apart in Illinois.