Philadelphia DA charges suspect in SEPTA sex assault of teenager

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has officially charged a 23-year-old man in the sexual assault of a teenager at a SEPTA train station earlier this week.

According to 6 ABC, David Smith of Philadelphia was brought to the police station on Wednesday evening. He was picked up by authorities in Upper Darby after becoming a person of interest in the case as he matched the physical description given by the victim.

Smith is currently being held on a handful of charges that range from rape, to sexual assault, and multiple firearms charges.

While picking up Smith, Philadelphia Police discovered that he had a loaded Glock 9mm handgun.

“We strongly believe, based on what we have, that he is the person. So I just wanted to give some assurances that we believe it's him,” said Capt. Sekou Kinnebrew.

Adding, “that said, Special Victims still has a lot of work to do, firmly connecting him to the crime and making sure we have everything firmed up for a successful prosecution," said Kinnebrew.

Smith is accused approaching the 17-year-old female victim just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the City Hall SEPTA station. The 23-year-old suspect is said to have pulled out a gun, using it to threaten the victim while he forced himself on her and performed a sex act.

"It appears he's armed with a gun and he confronts her with that gun then attacks her," said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

"This is an unusual event for us. This is horrifying," Nestel said. "What he did was vile."

"The summer of a 17-year-old girl is supposed to be spent doing things that are remembered for a lifetime," Nestal shared. "This attacker created a nightmare for her."

Smith fled the SEPTA station right after committing the sexual assault. Philadelphia Police have been on the look-out for him ever since.