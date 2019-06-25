Philadelphia FD: Twelve people injured in early morning house fire

An early morning house fire left 12 people, including a child, injured in what officials called a “chaotic” blaze in Logan at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Many thanks to all our partners who helped on a difficult morning in Logan, where 12 people were injured in a house fire on 12th Street,” The Philly Fire Department Tweeted.

Firefighters stormed the burning home to rescue occupants who were trapped inside. Those injured were rushed to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Fire officials believe that they will recover, and that everyone made it outside of the home in time.

“When they arrived, they found multiple building occupants out in the street, out in the backyard, people with injuries, people who had jumped, very chaotic scene when they arrived,” Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told NBC Philadelphia.

It took all of 45 minutes to knock the flames down, but officials called the scene an “'all hands" endeavor, and thanked all personnel for their efforts on "a difficult morning."

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and will conduct secondary searches for people who may not have escaped the blaze once they’ve knocked down any hotspots that might reignite the fire. The fire is said to have started on the first floor, and quickly spread throughout home. Firefighters said that the first floor was “heavily” engulfed in flames when they arrived.