Philadelphia Fire Department to hold citywide fire drill

The Philadelphia Fire Department has scheduled a city wide fire drill for Thursday evening as part of Fire Prevention Week. The scheduled 7:30 p.m. drill is to bring awareness to residents, who the fire department encourages should have their own escape game plan in the event that a fire were to break out at their home.

As part of the city wide drill, firefighters from Engine 64 and Ladder 20 will conduct a practice fire drill with the help of the Gillis family, according to a Philadelphia city media advisory.

For #FirePreventionWeek, the PFD will hold a fire drill TOMORROW at 6 p.m. at a home in West Philly, followed by a citywide fire drill at 7:30 p.m. Learn more ⬇️ https://t.co/3TRPJLEJn5 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) October 10, 2018

Prior to the drill, the Gillis’ family will display their escape plan at their home with the Philadelphia Fire Department arriving at the scene of the simulated event. Residents around the city are encouraged to take part in their own home fire drills at the same time so to learn what they would do if a fire broke out in their home.

As part of fire safety, families are urged to have their own escape route out of each room within their home and the home itself with a route that can be executed quickly. Families should also select a meeting place in the event of a fire.

As an added precaution, the Philadelphia Fire Department also encourages residents to maintain the smoke alarms in their homes. Residents who are missing smoke alarms in their home can contact the fire department by calling 311 and have alarms installed for free.

A city wide fire drill will also be held in southwest Philadelphia at 6 p.m. Thursday, fire officials shared.