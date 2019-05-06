Philadelphia man shot fleeing fight, died in burning car crash

A driver in South Philadelphia died from injuries sustained in a fiery crash as he fled a shooting on Saturday morning.

Police told the Philadelphia Tribune that Antoniel Coll-Rey, 29, was in a fight with another man, who fired at least 10 shots at the victim’s vehicle on the 1700 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia at about 3:30 a.m..

Authorities said that Coll-Rey was shot in the head as he fled from an altercation, and eventually crashed into a fence.

The vehicle’s engine caught fire soon after the impact, according to police.

Police initially responded to a report of a traffic collision, but discovered that the driver of the burning vehicle sustained a bullet wound in the head, according to PennLive.com.

Coll-Rey was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died there a short time later, according to Local 21 News.

The shooting and the crash remain under investigation, and the details of the fight have not been released.

In an unrelated incident on Monday morning, a man crashed his car while fleeing an apparent south Philly shooting. Police said the driver in that crash collided with another SUV along McKean Street near 17th Street around 5 a.m. Monday. That man was not shot, accourding to NBC Philadelphia, but there were several bullet holes in his SUV and he said he was shot at. Both he, and the woman in the other SUV, were taken to the hospital, and police are investigating that incident.