Philadelphia Police discover body of missing 2-year-old girl

Philadelphia Police discovered the body of a missing 2-year-old girl in Kemble Park just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, after searching for the toddler for several hours.

The young child, who was not identified as of Tuesday evening, was reported missing on Monday by her caregiver, who was also not identified but who authorities say is a suspect in the toddler's death. Philadelphia police were looking for the 2-year-old's parents on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the caregiver led police to Philadelphia's Kemble Park around day break Tuesday morning. Police brought shovels, saws and a cadaver dog to aid them in their search. They were seen entering the park with flashlights around 5 a.m.

The dog led them to the missing 2-year-old girl’s body that was buried in a wooded area. Her head was said to be partially exposed.

"She was in the custody of this woman; the woman led us to the location where the child was recovered," Captain Jack Ryan told media after the gruesome discovery.

"It's terrible to see a child meet this kind of end," Ryan added.

Discovery of missing 2-year-old in Kemble Park ruled homicide

Following the discovery, a tent was set up at the Kemble Park scene. A Crime Scene Unit vehicle and several police vehicles remained at the scene where officers came in and out of the woods, presumably collecting evidence in the case that has now been deemed a homicide.

Body of 2-year-old found in Philly park after police are alerted to missing girl. #BREAKING details on NBC10 NEWS this morning and our app: https://t.co/lQVYrWCK6F pic.twitter.com/MNPuGEewYm — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 16, 2018

While police work to determine when the child went missing and who is responsible, an autopsy of the body is underway. Officials said they do not believe she has been missing for long, as the body was not badly decomposed.

Residents who live near Kemble Park, located on Ogontz and West Olney avenues, were upset over the discovery of the missing girl.

“I knew something happened. I pray they catch the individual who did this,” resident Eursula Jackson told CBS.

Resident and member of the Neighborhood Association Community, Sandra Broadus, has been concerned about the woods in the park for sometime now.

"The area is not safe and clearly this demonstrates why. You found the remains of a body," Broadus told 6 ABC.