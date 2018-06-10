Philadelphia Police enforce summer curfew for youth

Philly Police hit the streets this past Friday night to make their presence known to any minor looking to break city curfew.

With the summer months about to begin, Philadelphia Police have reinstated a city-wide curfew for minors.

A curfew for Philly youth was put back in place this past Friday, June 8 with a focus on the South Street corridor. A location that has become a hot bed of crime and violence over the years for the Officers at the 3rd District Precinct.

“Juveniles under 13 should be in the house by 10 p.m. and 13-17 should be in by midnight,” Lt. Michael Goodson said.

According to several curfew posters placed around the city, the curfew will be strictly enforced and youth and parents who are in violation could be fined up to $300.

"This is an educational moment for children and parents to give them a little more knowledge, incentive and help to assist them as the months get warmer,” Lt. Goodson shared.

Youth who are found on the street past curfew will be picked up by Philadelphia Police and brought to police headquarters where their parents will be called to come in and pick them up.

“I think it’s a good idea, 13-year-olds should not be on South Street at midnight,” South Philadelphia resident Kayla Quarles told CBS Philly.

Other Philly residents question the effectiveness of the curfew.

“It’s not the 13-year-olds that are the problem smashing bottles,” said Sacoon Schultheis of South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police and city officials like Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department, hope parents and guardians will keep the youth of the city busy and out of trouble this summer.

"Our rec [recreation] centers are open all day, every day. They're open to 9:30 p.m./10 p.m. But even when there are not structured activities, there's open gym, come in, cool off, hang out with friends."