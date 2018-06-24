Philadelphia Police search for driver in hit and run of five-year-old boy

Five-year-old Xavier Moy was rushed to the hospital but died an hour later. Photo: Facebook

A five-year-old boy who was struck in a hit and run in West Philadelphia on Friday, June 22 has died. Xavier Moy was playing outside around 4 p.m. when he was struck by a car in the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

Neighbors who heard the incident came running, witnessing the young boy who laid injured on the ground.



"I heard the boom, and I just ran outside and seen the baby lying in the street," Terry Edwards told Action News.



"I saw my neighbors doing CPR on him, I also saw them go and get t-shirts to try and stop the blood from coming out of his head," Lashay Paine shared.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour on the street where Xavier was struck and killed, but neighbors say many drivers don't obey the speed limit.

Moy was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia in critical condition where his parents and siblings met with him. He was pronounced dead an hour later after sustaining injuries.

Philly Police are now looking for the driver of that vehicle that has been described as a 2015 to 2017 four-door blue Hyundai Sonata. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has also issued a $5k reward for any information that can lead them to the driver who struck and killed Xavier Moy.

On Saturday night, Moy’s family, friends and community members came together to celebrate Xavier’s life with a candlelight vigil.

#VIDEO: Balloons released for 5y/o Xavier Moy, killed in hit & run outside his home on Irving St yesterday in West Philly @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Ivi8GJNlGV — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) June 24, 2018

“It’s about him and a celebration of life,” said Xavier’s father Logan White.

“It’ ain’t right,” said White. “It ain’t right man. All you got to do is care a little bit. If you care a little bit, that changes a lot.”