Philadelphia confirms Super Bowl parade cost, Eagles to pay damages

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and his administration have divulged the total cost of the Eagles Super Bowl parade and thanked all who were involved in celebrating the NFL team’s big win against the New England Patriots on February 4.

The parade, that started at streets Broad and Pattinson and ended at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, cost $2.7 million. The parade costs covered the overtime of police and other employees. Damages caused by fans to the tune of $273,000 will be paid by the Eagles themselves.

“We thank the Eagles for their contribution to cover property damages on top of everything else they did to make the parade and ceremony so special,” Kenney said in a statement. “We’d also like to thank the commonwealth for helping defray the security costs to help ensure that this was a joyous day for residents throughout Philadelphia and the region.”

Philadelphia tax payers will be paying $500,000 of the Super Bowl parade costs leaving the city with a remainder of $1.5 million for the February 8 celebration day.

More than two months after the Super Bowl parade, Mayor Kenney still seems happy about the celebrations after tallying up the city’s total.

“With that factored in, I’m comfortable that we were able to stage an enormous and nearly-flawless celebration while still protecting the interests of taxpayers,” he said. “We’re very proud of the team, and its fans made Philadelphia shine on the day of the parade.”

The Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski was also happy about the turnout of the Super Bowl parade.

“This was a true collaboration and we are thankful for all of the support from the city and state, in addition to the hard work and dedication of our partners and staff, to make it such a memorable day for the millions of Eagles fans in attendance or watching from home.”

As far as what the Philadelphia Eagles had to pay on top of the $273,000 in damages, the team has declined to comment. But did reveal that they incurred “significant costs.”