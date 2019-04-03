Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal photo ID cards

(AP) — Philadelphia is beginning its municipal identification program allowing the homeless, those in the country illegally and young people to obtain photo ID cards.

Beginning Thursday, people can apply for PHL City IDs, which cost $5 to $10 or are free to those over 65.

Philadelphia joins New York, Chicago, San Francisco and other cities offering such cards, which can be used as an ID within the city and to access city buildings.

Supporters view them as a boon to people without licenses and an alternative for those without valid ID cards. Opponents say such cards give people illegally in the country access to services to which they shouldn't be entitled.

Immigration advocates have voiced concerns about use of the personal information required, but officials say no copies of documents are retained.

</div> </div> <!-- Go to www.addthis.com/dashboard to customize your tools --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-57e8a0d69ebbeab0"></script> </article> </section> <section id="block-block-194" class="block block-block clearfix"> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M385728ScriptRootC309216"> <div id="M385728PreloadC309216">Loading...</div> <script> <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!-- (function(){ var D=new Date(),d=document,b='body',ce='createElement',ac='appendChild',st='style',ds='display',n='none',gi='getElementById',lp=d.location.protocol,wp=lp.indexOf('http')==0?lp:'https:'; var i=d[ce]('iframe');i[st][ds]=n;d[gi]("M385728ScriptRootC309216")[ac](i);try{var iw=i.contentWindow.document;iw.open();iw.writeln("<ht"+"ml><bo"+"dy>"+"dy>"+"ml>");iw.close();var c=iw[b];} catch(e){var iw=d;var c=d[gi]("M385728ScriptRootC309216");}var dv=iw[ce]('div');dv.id="MG_ID";dv[st][ds]=n;dv.innerHTML=309216;c[ac](dv); var s=iw[ce]('script');s.async='async';s.defer='defer';s.charset='utf-8';s.src=wp+"//jsc.mgid.com/n/e/new.metro.us.309216.js?t="+D.getYear()+D.getMonth()+D.getUTCDate()+D.getUTCHours();c[ac](s);})(); //--><!]]> </script></div> <!-- Composite End --> </section> <section id="block-nodeblock-762041" class="block block-nodeblock clearfix"> <!-- Latest From teaser title --> <div class='more-post-heading latest-from'><span class='more-without-arrow'><span class='subhead-title'>Latest From ...</span></span></div> <div id='latest-from-slider' class="latest-from-slider"><ul class='slides'> <li class='latest-from-slider-node'> <!-- Category Name --> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-cat-name'>News</div> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-content-wrapper'> <ul class='clearfix'> <li> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Texas civil court judge accidentally resigns" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Texas civil court judge accidentally resigns</a></div></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/whats-name-japan-puzzles-over-reiwa-the-term-new-imperial-era" class="teaser-latest">What's in a name? Japan puzzles over 'Reiwa', the term for new imperial era</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/lawsuit-says-tgi-fridays-potato-skins-contain-no-potato-skins" class="teaser-latest">Lawsuit says TGI Fridays potato skins contain no potato skins</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/jiving-eighty-year-old-dj-parties-poland" class="teaser-latest">Jiving eighty-year-old DJ parties in Poland</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/news">More from News</a></div> </li> <li class='latest-from-slider-node'> <!-- Category Name --> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-cat-name'>Entertainment</div> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-content-wrapper'> <ul class='clearfix'> <li> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Heading back to work with Nick Lowe" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Heading back to work with Nick Lowe</a></div></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/entertainment/tom-brady-saves-1st-tweet-april-fools-day-im-retiring" class="teaser-latest">Tom Brady saves 1st tweet for April Fools' Day: I'm retiring</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/entertainment/tv/luenell-campbell-interview" class="teaser-latest">Luenell Campbell is certainly a funny woman of a certain age</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/the-big-stories/rapper-nipsey-hussle-shot-dead-outside-his-los-angeles-store" class="teaser-latest">Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/entertainment">More from Entertainment</a></div> </li> <li class='latest-from-slider-node'> <!-- Category Name --> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-cat-name'>Lifestyle</div> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-content-wrapper'> <ul class='clearfix'> <li> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Lamb of God singer organizes ‘Kazoo Counterparty’ to combat WBC protest in Richmond, V..." addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Lamb of God singer organizes ‘Kazoo Counterparty’ to combat WBC protest in Richmond, V...</a></div></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/lifestyle/lyft-free-ride-code-black-history-month" class="teaser-latest">How to get free rides from Lyft during Black History Month</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/lifestyle/send-flowers-online-valentines-day-2019" class="teaser-latest">Forgot Valentine’s Day? All the ways to send flowers online so they'll get there on time</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/lifestyle">More from Lifestyle</a></div> </li> <li class='latest-from-slider-node'> <!-- Category Name --> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-cat-name'>Sports</div> <div class='latest-from-slider-node-content-wrapper'> <ul class='clearfix'> <li> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Phillies MLB rumors: Mike Trout to sign richest deal ever with Angels" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Phillies MLB rumors: Mike Trout to sign richest deal ever with Angels</a></div></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/mets-just-let-gio-gonzalez-go-to-yankees" class="teaser-latest">Mets just let Gio Gonzalez go to Yankees</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/giants-gm-dave-gettleman-talks-eli-manning-odell-beckham-jr-trade-more" class="teaser-latest">Giants GM Dave Gettleman talks Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. trade, more</a></li> <li><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/who-the-islanders-really-are" class="teaser-latest">This is who the Islanders really are</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/sports">More from Sports</a></div> </li></ul></div> <!-- DOM for mobile portrait view based on category --> <form id="most_popular_teaser_form_762041" name="most_popular_teaser_form_762041" action="" method="post"><div class="latest-teaser"><div class="more-post-heading teaser-popular-latest"><div class="selected-dropopt"> <span class="selVal">News</span><div class="drop-down right-arrow"><ul class="dropdown-city" name="teaser_node_'.$node->nid.'" id="teaser_node_762041" > <li value="2305" onclick="teaser_load(this, this.value)"><span>News</span></li> <li value="2313" onclick="teaser_load(this, this.value)"><span>Entertainment</span></li> <li value="2323" onclick="teaser_load(this, this.value)"><span>Lifestyle</span></li> <li value="2324" onclick="teaser_load(this, this.value)"><span>Sports</span></li> </ul></div></div></div></div></form> <!-- Mobile Portrait view DOM structure for list of title based on categories --> <div id="ajax-target-762041" class="latest-from-slider"><div class="latest-from-container"><ul class="clearfix"> <li class="row-2305"> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Texas civil court judge accidentally resigns" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/news/texas-civil-court-judge-accidentally-resigns" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Texas civil court judge accidentally resigns</a></div></li> <li class="row-2305"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/whats-name-japan-puzzles-over-reiwa-the-term-new-imperial-era" class="teaser-latest">What's in a name? Japan puzzles over 'Reiwa', the term for new imperial era</a></li> <li class="row-2305"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/lawsuit-says-tgi-fridays-potato-skins-contain-no-potato-skins" class="teaser-latest">Lawsuit says TGI Fridays potato skins contain no potato skins</a></li> <li class="row-2305"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/jiving-eighty-year-old-dj-parties-poland" class="teaser-latest">Jiving eighty-year-old DJ parties in Poland</a></li> <li class='row-2305 more-categories-link'><div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/news">More from News</a> </div></li> <li class="row-2313"> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Heading back to work with Nick Lowe" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/main/articles/2019/04/03/nick_lowe.jpg"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/entertainment/heading-back-to-work-nick-lowe" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Heading back to work with Nick Lowe</a></div></li> <li class="row-2313"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/entertainment/tom-brady-saves-1st-tweet-april-fools-day-im-retiring" class="teaser-latest">Tom Brady saves 1st tweet for April Fools' Day: I'm retiring</a></li> <li class="row-2313"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/entertainment/tv/luenell-campbell-interview" class="teaser-latest">Luenell Campbell is certainly a funny woman of a certain age</a></li> <li class="row-2313"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/news/the-big-stories/rapper-nipsey-hussle-shot-dead-outside-his-los-angeles-store" class="teaser-latest">Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store</a></li> <li class='row-2313 more-categories-link'><div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/entertainment">More from Entertainment</a> </div></li> <li class="row-2323"> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Lamb of God singer organizes ‘Kazoo Counterparty’ to combat WBC protest in Richmond, V..." addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/randy-blythe-lamb-of-god.jpg"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/news/lamb-god-singer-randy-blythe-westboro-baptist-church-protest" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Lamb of God singer organizes ‘Kazoo Counterparty’ to combat WBC protest in Richmond, V...</a></div></li> <li class="row-2323"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/lifestyle/lyft-free-ride-code-black-history-month" class="teaser-latest">How to get free rides from Lyft during Black History Month</a></li> <li class="row-2323"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/lifestyle/send-flowers-online-valentines-day-2019" class="teaser-latest">Forgot Valentine’s Day? All the ways to send flowers online so they'll get there on time</a></li> <li class='row-2323 more-categories-link'><div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/lifestyle">More from Lifestyle</a> </div></li> <li class="row-2324"> <div class='sng-teaser-img'> <div class=""></div> <a href="/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" target="_self" class="teaser-latest"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/latest_from/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif 219w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a> <div class="post-share-icons"> <a href="javascript:;">Share Now</a> <div class="drop-down bottom-arrow addthis_toolbox addthis_default_style" addthis:title="Phillies MLB rumors: Mike Trout to sign richest deal ever with Angels" addthis:url="https://www.metro.us/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" addthis:image="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/main/articles/2019/03/19/sptn_trout_0328.gif"> <p>Share this article</p> <ul class="dropdown-social"> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_facebook at300b facebook-dd">Facebook</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_twitter at300b twitter-dd">Twitter</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_email at300b mail-dd">Mail</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_whatsapp at300b whatsapp-dd">WhatsApp</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_reddit at300b reddit-dd">Reddit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.addthis.com/bookmark.php?v=300" class="addthis_button_linkedin at300b linkedin-dd">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class='sng-news-content'><a href="/sports/phillies-mlb-rumors-mike-trout-to-sign-richest-deal-ever-angels" target="_self" class="teaser-latest">Phillies MLB rumors: Mike Trout to sign richest deal ever with Angels</a></div></li> <li class="row-2324"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/mets-just-let-gio-gonzalez-go-to-yankees" class="teaser-latest">Mets just let Gio Gonzalez go to Yankees</a></li> <li class="row-2324"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/giants-gm-dave-gettleman-talks-eli-manning-odell-beckham-jr-trade-more" class="teaser-latest">Giants GM Dave Gettleman talks Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. trade, more</a></li> <li class="row-2324"><div class='latest-from-slider-node-content'><a href="/sports/who-the-islanders-really-are" class="teaser-latest">This is who the Islanders really are</a></li> <li class='row-2324 more-categories-link'><div class='article-tags-value'><a href="https://www.metro.us/sports">More from Sports</a> </div></li> </ul></div></div> </section> <section id="block-block-48" class="block block-block ad-block clearfix"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1493166430204-1"><script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){ googletag.pubads().setTargeting("type", "Article"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("artid", "797923"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("arttitle", "Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal ..."); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("category", "Philadelphia"); googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1493166430204-1'); }); </script></div> </section> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-36 col-md-10 sticky-content"> <div class="right-sidebar-wrapper"> <div class="right-sidebar"> <div class="region region-sidebar-second"> <section id="block-user-new" class="block block-user hidden clearfix"> <h2 class="block-title">Who's new</h2> <ul><li><span class="username" xml:lang="" about="/users/michaelmartin" typeof="sioc:UserAccount" property="foaf:name" datatype="">michael.martin</span></li> </ul> </section> <section id="block-block-49" class="block block-block ad-block clearfix"> <script> var sidebar1; if (jQuery(window).width() > 991) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { var map = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([768, 0], [300, 250]). addSize([0, 0], []). build(); sidebar1 = googletag.defineSlot('/9337805/Metro_Article_300x250_1', [300, 250], '300x250top').defineSizeMapping(map) .addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting("url", window.parent.location) .setTargeting("position", "MPU1"); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("type", "Article"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("artid", "797923"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("arttitle", "Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal ..."); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("category", "Philadelphia"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("NSFW", "no"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("test", "" ); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); googletag.enableServices(); }); } </script> <!-- Render top right ad from block assign in content top region --> <div id="300x250top"> <script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('300x250top'); googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar1]); });</script> </div> </section> <section id="block-block-10" class="block block-block clearfix"> <div class="read-today-metro"> <div class="more-post-heading"><span>READ</span><a href="#">TODAY'S METRO</a></div> <div class="today-metro-banner"><a href="http://newyork.metro.us/" target="_blank"><img alt="Read Todays metro" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/thumbnails/image/readmetro_395.png" /></a></div> </div> <p> </p> </section> <section id="block-nodeblock-42911" class="block block-nodeblock clearfix"> <div class="latest-teaser"> <div class="more-post-heading"> <div class="selected-dropopt"> <span for="list">Latest News</span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="teaser-list"><div class='rside-news-sec'><ul class='clearfix'><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>44m</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia/philadelphia-to-begin-issuing-municipal-photo-id-cards" class="teaser-list active">Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal photo ID cards</a><div></li><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>2h</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/entertainment/tv/chad-daniels-hitting-the-road-and-dropping-new-comedy-special" class="teaser-list">Chad Daniels is hitting the road and dropping a new comedy special</a><div></li><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>2h</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/news/the-big-stories/hopes-us-china-trade-soft-brexit-boost-shares" class="teaser-list">Hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit boost shares</a><div></li><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>2h</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/news/the-big-stories/uks-may-stakes-brexit-opposition-labour-leader-corbyn" class="teaser-list">UK's May stakes Brexit on opposition Labour leader Corbyn</a><div></li><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>2h</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/news/the-big-stories/felicity-huffman-arrives-boston-court-to-face-college-admissions-cheating-charges" class="teaser-list">Felicity Huffman arrives at Boston court to face college admissions cheating charges</a><div></li><li class='row'><div class='rside-news-no'><span>2h</span></div><div class='rside-news-content'> <a href="/news/the-big-stories/american-kidnapped-ugandan-safari-500000-ransom-demanded" class="teaser-list">American kidnapped on Ugandan safari, $500,000 ransom demanded</a><div></li></ul></div></div> </section> <section id="block-block-50" class="block block-block ad-block clearfix"> <script> var sidebar2; if (jQuery(window).width() > 991) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { var map = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([768, 0], [[300, 600], [300, 250], [300, 1050]]). addSize([0, 0], []). build(); sidebar2 = googletag.defineSlot('/9337805/Metro_Article_300x600', [[300, 600], [300, 250], [300, 1050]], '300x600').defineSizeMapping(map) .addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting("url", window.parent.location) .setTargeting("position", "MPU2"); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("type", "Article"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("artid", "797923"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("arttitle", "Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal ..."); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("category", "Philadelphia"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("NSFW", "no"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("test", "" ); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); googletag.enableServices(); }); } </script> <div id="300x600"><script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('300x600'); }); </script></div> </section> <section id="block-block-195" class="block block-block mgid-block clearfix"> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M385728ScriptRootC309214"> <div id="M385728PreloadC309214">Loading...</div> <script> <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!-- (function(){ var D=new Date(),d=document,b='body',ce='createElement',ac='appendChild',st='style',ds='display',n='none',gi='getElementById',lp=d.location.protocol,wp=lp.indexOf('http')==0?lp:'https:'; var i=d[ce]('iframe');i[st][ds]=n;d[gi]("M385728ScriptRootC309214")[ac](i);try{var iw=i.contentWindow.document;iw.open();iw.writeln("<ht"+"ml><bo"+"dy>"+"dy>"+"ml>");iw.close();var c=iw[b];} catch(e){var iw=d;var c=d[gi]("M385728ScriptRootC309214");}var dv=iw[ce]('div');dv.id="MG_ID";dv[st][ds]=n;dv.innerHTML=309214;c[ac](dv); var s=iw[ce]('script');s.async='async';s.defer='defer';s.charset='utf-8';s.src=wp+"//jsc.mgid.com/n/e/new.metro.us.309214.js?t="+D.getYear()+D.getMonth()+D.getUTCDate()+D.getUTCHours();c[ac](s);})(); //--><!]]> </script></div> <!-- Composite End --> </section> <section id="block-nodeblock-775197" class="block block-nodeblock clearfix"> <div class='promotion-wrapper right-gallery-promo'><h3>Recommended Slideshows</h3><ul><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/entertainment/2019-oscars-winners-list" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/02/25/spike_lee_oscars.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>36<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/entertainment/2019-oscars-winners-list" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">Oscars 2019: Red carpet looks and full list of winners</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>36 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/entertainment/celebrities/celebrities-nude-leaked-photos" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2017/11/07/jennifer-lawrence.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>36<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/entertainment/celebrities/celebrities-nude-leaked-photos" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">All of these celebrities have had their nudes leaked </a></span><span class='img-count'><span>36 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/entertainment/celebrities/queen-freddie-mercury-photos" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/queen-freddie-mercury-14-web.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>23<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/entertainment/celebrities/queen-freddie-mercury-photos" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">PHOTOS: A look back at Queen performing in the 1970s and 1980s </a></span><span class='img-count'><span>23 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia/cardi-b-travis-scott-to-headline-jay-zs-made-in-america" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/made_in_america_2019_philly_lineup01.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>2<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia/cardi-b-travis-scott-to-headline-jay-zs-made-in-america" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline Jay Z's Made in America</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>2 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li></ul><div class='more-promo-link'><a href='javascript:;' >More picture galleries</a></div><ul><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/news/local-news/boston/health-department-confirms-first-mass-measles-case-2019" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/02/132_lores.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>2<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/news/local-news/boston/health-department-confirms-first-mass-measles-case-2019" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">Health Department confirms first Mass. measles case of 2019</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>2 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/lifestyle/food-and-drinks/impossible-meatless-patty-gets-burger-king-whopper-test" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/04/01/impossible_burger_09.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>2<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/lifestyle/food-and-drinks/impossible-meatless-patty-gets-burger-king-whopper-test" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>2 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/news/the-big-stories/team-mates-weep-ichiro-baseballs-most-prolific-hitter-retires-45" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/03/21/LYNXNPEF2K1E9_3.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>8<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/news/the-big-stories/team-mates-weep-ichiro-baseballs-most-prolific-hitter-retires-45" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">Team mates weep as Ichiro, baseball's most prolific hitter, retires at 45</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>8 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li><li ><div class='single-promo-gallery'><div class='promo-gallery-img'><a href="/news/local-news/new-york/statue-liberty-climber-sentenced-to-community-service-probation" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link"><picture class="img-responsive"> <!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-small_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(max-width: 379px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-medium_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 380px) and (max-width: 459px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-port-large_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 460px) and (max-width: 559px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_mobile-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 560px) and (max-width: 767px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-portrait_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1023px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_tablet-landscape_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1230px)" /> <source data-srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo_breakpoints_theme_metrous_desktop_1x/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 1x" media="(min-width: 1231px)" /> <!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" src="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg" alt="" title="" /> <![endif]--> <!--[if !lt IE 9]><!--> <img class="img-responsive lazyload" srcset="https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_promo/public/main/articles/2019/03/19/LYNXNPEF2I1EA.jpg 260w" alt="" title="" /> <!-- <![endif]--> </picture></a><span class='img-count'><span>5<span class='pic-label'> Pictures</span></span></span></div><span class='promo-gallery-content'><span class='promo-gallery-title'><a href="/news/local-news/new-york/statue-liberty-climber-sentenced-to-community-service-probation" target="_self" class="promo-gallery-link">Statue of Liberty climber sentenced to community service, probation</a></span><span class='img-count'><span>5 Pictures</span></span></span></a></div></li></ul></div> </section> <section id="block-block-51" class="block block-block ad-block clearfix"> <script> var sidebar3; if (jQuery(window).width() > 991) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { var map = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([768, 0], [[300, 600], [300, 250], [300, 1050]]). addSize([0, 0], []). build(); sidebar3 = googletag.defineSlot('/9337805/Metro_Article_300x250_2', [[300, 600], [300, 250], [300, 1050]], '300x250bottom').defineSizeMapping(map) .addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting("url", window.parent.location) .setTargeting("position", "MPU3"); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("type", "Article"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("artid", "797923"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("arttitle", "Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal ..."); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("category", "Philadelphia"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("NSFW", "no"); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("test", "" ); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); googletag.enableServices(); }); } </script> <div id="300x250bottom"><script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('300x250bottom'); }); </script></div> </section> <section id="block-block-77" class="block block-block ad-block clearfix"> <script> var sidebar4; if (jQuery(window).width() > 991) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { var map = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([768, 0], [[300, 600]]). addSize([0, 0], []). build(); sidebar4 = googletag.defineSlot('/9337805/Metro_Article_300x600_2', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1512580515076-0').defineSizeMapping(map) .addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting("position", "MPU4"); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("type", "Article"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("artid", "797923"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("arttitle", "Philadelphia to begin issuing municipal ..."); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("category", "Philadelphia"); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("NSFW", "no"); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().setTargeting("test", "" ); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); googletag.enableServices(); }); } </script><!-- /9337805/Metro_Article_300x600_2 --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1512580515076-0"><script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1512580515076-0'); }); </script></div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> <footer> <div class="region region-footer-top"> <section id="block-block-30" class="block block-block clearfix"> <script> <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!-- !function(){var a,b="27a1f85b",c="https://js.gumgum.com/services.js",d=top,e="script",f=d.document,g=f.getElementsByTagName(e)[0],h=d.XMLHttpRequest||d.XDomainRequest,i=function(a){var b=f.createElement(e);b.src=a,b.async=!0,g.parentNode.insertBefore(b,g)},j=function(){d.clearTimeout(a)};return d.ggv2id=b,h?(h=new h,h.open("GET",c),h.onload=function(){j();try{(d.execScript||function(a){d.eval.call(d,a)})(h.responseText)}catch(a){}},a=d.setTimeout(function(){h.abort()},3e3),void h.send()):i(c)}(); //--><!]]> </script> </section> <section id="block-block-31" class="block block-block clearfix"> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s.skimresources.com/js/97419X1552502.skimlinks.js"></script> </section> </div> <div class="region region-footer"> <section id="block-block-1" class="block block-block clearfix"> <div class="footer-logo"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-36"><a href="/"><img alt="Metro US" height="29px" src="/sites/all/themes/metrous/images/logo-footer.svg" width="144px" /></a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-36"> <div class="footer-nav"> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/news">News</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/news/the-big-stories">The Big Stories</a></li> <li><a href="/news/todays-debate">Today’s Debate</a></li> <li><a href="/president-trump">President Trump</a></li> <li><a href="/news/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="/news/local-news/new-york">New york</a></li> <li><a href="/news/local-news/boston">Boston</a></li> <li><a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/entertainment/movies/">Movies</a></li> <li><a href="/entertainment/tv">Tv</a></li> <li><a href="/entertainment/celebrities/">Celebrities</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/lifestyle">LifeStyle</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/lifestyle/food-and-drinks/">Food & Drinks</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/style-and-beauty/">Style & Beauty</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/home/">Homes</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/relationships/">Relationships</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/things-to-do/">Things To Do</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/things-to-do/new-york/">New York</a></li> <li><a href="/things-to-do/boston/">Boston</a></li> <li><a href="/things-to-do/philadelphia">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/events">Events</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/events/new-york-events">New York</a></li> <li><a href="/events/boston-events">Boston</a></li> <li><a href="/events/philadelphia-events">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="https://www.metro.us/sports/bet" target="_blank">Sports</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/sports/new-york/">New York</a></li> <li><a href="/sports/boston/">Boston</a></li> <li><a href="/sports/philadelphia/">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/body-and-mind/">Body & Mind</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/body-and-mind/health/">Health</a></li> <li><a href="/body-and-mind/weight-loss/">Weight Loss</a></li> <li><a href="/body-and-mind/fitness/">Fitness</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols"> <h4><a href="/games/">Games</a></h4> <ul><li><a href="/games/horoscope/">Horoscopes</a></li> <li><a href="/games/sudoku/">Sudoku</a></li> <li><a href="/games/crossword/">Crosswords</a></li> <li><a href="https://games.metro.us/" target="_blank">More Games</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols show-in-mobile"> <h4>Metro</h4> <ul><li><a href="/about-us/">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="https://media.metro.us/" target="_blank">Advertise</a></li> <li><a href="https://jobs.metro.us/" target="_blank">Jobs</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="/games/sweepstakes">Sweepstakes</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols show-in-mobile"> <h4>Print Editon</h4> <ul><li><a href="http://newyork.metro.us/" target="_blank">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://boston.metro.us/" target="_blank">Boston</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="http://philadelphia.metro.us/" target="_blank">Philadelphia</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="http://specialpublications.metro.us/" target="_blank">Specials</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols show-in-mobile"> <h4>Promote Your Events</h4> <ul><li><a href="https://new.evvnt.com?partner=MetroNYpub&with_navbar=true&partner_name=Metro%20New%20York" target="_blank">New York</a></li> <li><a href="https://new.evvnt.com?partner=MetroBostonPUB&with_navbar=true&partner_name=Metro%20Boston" target="_blank">Boston</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="https://new.evvnt.com?partner=MetroPhiladelphiaPUB&with_navbar=true&partner_name=Metro%20Philadelphia" target="_blank">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul></div> <div class="nav-cols show-in-mobile"> <h4>Info</h4> <ul><li class="hide-separator"><a href="/terms-and-conditions/">Terms and Conditions</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="/commenting-guidelines/">Commenting Guidelines</a></li> <li class="hide-separator"><a href="/sitemap.xml">Site Map</a></li> </ul></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-bottom"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-36 col-md-24 col-lg-18 footer-bottom-social"> <div class="footer-socialcol"> <ul><li class="fsocial-icons f-facebook"><span>Facebook</span> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MetroBoston" target="_blank">BOS</a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MetroNewYork" target="_blank">NYC</a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MetroPhilly" target="_blank">PHL</a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MetroNewsUS" target="_blank">US</a></li> <li class="fsocial-icons f-twitter"><span>Twitter</span> <a href="http://twitter.com/metroBOS" target="_blank">BOS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/metronewyork" target="_blank">NYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/metrophilly" target="_blank">PHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Metro_US" target="_blank">US</a></li> </ul><ul><li class="fsocial-icons f-stumbleupon"><a href="http://www.stumbleupon.com/stumbler/MetroUS/" target="_blank">Stumbleupon</a></li> <li class="fsocial-icons f-instagram"><span>Instagram</span> <a href="http://instagram.com/metroboston" target="_blank">BOS</a> <a href="http://instagram.com/metronewyork" target="_blank">NYC</a> <a href="http://instagram.com/metrophilly" target="_blank">PHL</a></li> </ul><ul><li class="fsocial-icons f-newsletters"><a href="/newsletters/" target="_self">Newsletters</a></li> <li class="fsocial-icons f-rssfeed"><a href="/rss.xml" target="_self">RSS Feed</a></li> </ul></div> </div> <div class="col-sm-36 col-md-12 col-lg-18"> <div class="copyright">© 2019 Metro Media US All rights reserved</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id="block-block-95" class="block block-block clearfix"> <script> <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!-- function isScrolledIntoView(elem) { if (jQuery(elem).length > 0) { var docViewTop = jQuery(window).scrollTop(), docViewBottom = docViewTop + jQuery(window).height(), elemTop = jQuery(elem).offset().top, elemBottom = elemTop + jQuery(elem).height(); return ((elemTop + ((elemBottom - elemTop) / 3)) >= docViewTop && ((elemTop + ((elemBottom - elemTop) / 3)) <= docViewBottom)); } } setInterval(function () { if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div-gpt-ad-1493166430204-0'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Leaderslot]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div-gpt-ad-1544460941044-0'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Article1slot]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div-gpt-ad-1493903395279-0'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Article2slot]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div-gpt-ad-1493166430204-1'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Footerslot]); } if (jQuery(window).width() > 992) { if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#300x250top'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar1]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#300x600'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar2]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#300x250bottom'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar3]); } if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div-gpt-ad-1512580515076-0'))) { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar4]); } } if (jQuery(window).width() < 1025) { var loop = 1; jQuery('.article-media .article-image-gallery ul.slides li').each(function () { if (loop % 2 === 0) { var mobilSlot = "mobile300_mobile_" + loop; if (jQuery('.article-media .article-image-gallery').hasClass('show')) { if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div_gpt_mobile_ad_300_mobile_' + loop))) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([window[mobilSlot]]); }); } } } loop++ }); } }, 30000); //--><!]]> </script> </section> <section id="block-block-97" class="block block-block clearfix"> <script> <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!-- jQuery(document).ready(function () { // Refresh the bottom slot when it is about to come into view. var sidebar2Refreshed = false; var sidebar3Refreshed = false; var sidebar4Refreshed = false; var article1Refreshed = false; var article2Refreshed = false; var footerRefreshed = false; // Value of scrollY at which the ad is about to come into view. var heightSidebar2Ad = heightSidebar3Ad = heightSidebar4Ad = heightArticle1Ad = heightArticle2Ad = heightFooterAd = 0; // Warning: This is a sample implementation. Listening to onscroll without // any throttling might not be very efficient. var galleryRefreshed = []; var listener = function () { var screenHeight = jQuery(window).height() || 0; var scrollY = window.scrollY + screenHeight; var heightSidebar2Ad = calculateElementHeight('#300x600'); var heightSidebar3Ad = calculateElementHeight('#300x250bottom'); var heightSidebar4Ad = calculateElementHeight('#div-gpt-ad-1512580515076-0'); var heightArticle1Ad = calculateElementHeight('#div-gpt-ad-1544460941044-0'); var heightArticle2Ad = calculateElementHeight('#div-gpt-ad-1493903395279-0'); var heightFooterAd = calculateElementHeight('#div-gpt-ad-1493166430204-1'); // Lazy Load for gallery ads till tablet device if (jQuery(window).width() < 1233) { var loop = 1; jQuery('.article-media .article-image-gallery ul.slides li').each(function (index, ele) { if (jQuery('.article-media .article-image-gallery').hasClass('show')) { if (loop % 2 === 0) { var galleryAdSlot = "mobile300_mobile_" + loop; var galleryAdId = "#div_gpt_mobile_ad_300_mobile_" + loop; if (isScrolledIntoView(jQuery('#div_gpt_mobile_ad_300_mobile_' + loop))) { if (jQuery.inArray(galleryAdId, galleryRefreshed) == '-1') { galleryRefreshed.push('#div_gpt_mobile_ad_300_mobile_' + loop); googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([window[galleryAdSlot]]); }); } } } } loop++ }); } if (scrollY >= heightArticle1Ad && !article1Refreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Article1slot]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. article1Refreshed = true; } if (scrollY >= heightArticle2Ad && !article2Refreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Article2slot]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. article2Refreshed = true; } if (jQuery(window).width() > 992) { if (scrollY >= heightSidebar2Ad && !sidebar2Refreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar2]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. sidebar2Refreshed = true; } if (scrollY >= heightSidebar3Ad && !sidebar3Refreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar3]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. sidebar3Refreshed = true; } if (scrollY >= heightSidebar4Ad && !sidebar4Refreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([sidebar4]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. sidebar4Refreshed = true; } } if (scrollY >= heightFooterAd && !footerRefreshed) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().refresh([window.Footerslot]); }); // Refresh the ad only once. footerRefreshed = true; } } window.addEventListener('scroll', listener); }); function calculateElementHeight(ele) { var height = 0; if (jQuery(ele).length > 0) { height = jQuery(ele).offset().top - 100; } return height; } //--><!]]> </script> </section> </div> </footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> <!--//--><![CDATA[//><!-- document.createElement( "picture" ); //--><!]]> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__nw9N8Z_HZolg6RwdrmFVMJNObHEe68-BfeW1rzVhtgA__U9ba_bxp6dp-d2_zcE3EenrOYB1LuR6-mtJRRb653Z8__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> <!--//--><![CDATA[//><!-- window.CKEDITOR_BASEPATH = '/sites/all/libraries/ckeditor/' //--><!]]> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__z9Fjsqx5G_zk7FqwGpZnG-9HeDfMVdLCTsxzpGDY-k0__8zp0AvCt35KOBmsETGdt0QZkpSv-UdsNYritUoR_l5w__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__3x9yZSxbR_0Y7rCybHeCD9Xh_8DPe6W-RXtEqg3t0R4__TcSbzuHKfS4n7TmpGMiKouGlma5TQ6I3HswAViw0jck__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__PJmMwxAWISgyPEziQTorO69vf-rlW7LRQakI6cSIBUE___21LWeXYTE3BXgz4iUGwoD8qFjorgHWukyRzO5uGUDw__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__784n-KqgbQKGW6hhVErYy9YZTUlTfvy1NMc_SHLD990__beUvrOdY2kWhqWCKD19Az7Ze6WoKIErtF59-w35O_cM__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js___Weo722cMICqp_44WWk_lcjyIQB-yadh-caReRrGI18__O4A57Sv5pz88_XnltO_gB5wHXvKWgKesy_ZA-iNCclg__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/sites/default/files/advagg_js/js__iqDMYsBXgk-TE2e8qLpHHMFsEPLWLGKkuFw4_PUiJEM__jLYnAG02E8cS6gx7WgQBEvgAxEiVAt7YmYT4WfozyNw__oE53VJjrLtrxXyzXRIcPECGNi1bMx2hkgeSdCN78FfE.js"></script> <!-- START Parse.ly Include: Standard --> <script id="parsely-cfg" data-parsely-site="metro.us" src="//d1z2jf7jlzjs58.cloudfront.net/keys/metro.us/p.js"></script> <!-- END Parse.ly Include: Standard --> </body> </html> <!-- Page cached by Boost @ 2019-04-03 18:04:52, expires @ 2019-04-03 18:07:52, lifetime 3 min -->