L&I struggles to hire

City Councilman Bobby Henon sponsored a resolution last year that called for 800 additional inspectors to join the Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Henon told Inquirer.com that the number was supposed to be eye-catching.

“My calling out for new hires is to make sure they have a fully functional, safe department in this incredible construction boom that we have here,” Henon told Inquirer.com.

Henon added, “We really have an opportunity to have new inspectors, new hires grow as construction continues.”

When it comes to the growth in constructions, the number are nothing short of incredible. It was reported that in 2019, the department gave 62,635 permits. Whereas, in 2015, they only provided 46,859 permits.

As a result of accidents, building collapses and more, the department hiked up the permit requirements and improved its inspection protocol. Inspectors make sure that buildings are renovated and constructed in accordance with construction code and that in the future, the buildings are safe for the public and occupants.

L&I has $24 million this fiscal year allotted to filling the roles, according to Inquirer.com. It was reported that 30 spots out of the 158 positions are still open.

Inquirer.com says that the city has had a hard time retaining and recruiting people for the role, and not a lot of people are entering the profession.

When it comes to training the inspectors, training usually takes about 18 months. When folks are trained for the roles, they need to learn the codes, and they are required to take and pass the general building inspector test and become certified. While being trained, they are also taught safety rules about how to enter properties safely and how to work alone safely.

There are separate certifications required for certain specialties. Some specialties include plumbing and electrical inspections.

Out of L&I’s recent class of 21 trainees, only 11 became building inspectors.

It was reported that only 10 percent of L&I’s inspectors leave each year.

Inquirer.com reports that inspector jobs are civil-service roles, so the L&I cannot control when classes are recruited. People interested in these kinds of roles, need to apply through human resources, which randomly creates a list of qualified candidates.

L&I has been trying to set up programs with trade schools to develop courses, but it was reported that there is not a lot of interest in the field.

“We’ve tried a lot of stuff,” Douglas Meshaw, a codes consultant for the Pennsylvania Builders Association, told Inquirer.com.

Meshaw added, “The problem is the younger generations don’t want to work with their hands.”

Another common issue, Inquirer.com reported is that there are tight budgets that limit the salaries of people in these roles. However, inspectors are expected to know a little bit about everything, and the codes keep getting more complex.

It was reported that salaries for construction inspectors range from $52,000 to $72,000.

Union reps have told Inquirer.com that L&I has been slow when it comes to acting on suggestions for inspectors, which would help benefit employees.