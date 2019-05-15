Philly accent ranked among top ten sexiest accents

It seems that the Philadelphian manner of speaking is woefully underappreciated, as the accent of Brotherly Love came in eighth in a ranking of sexiest accents nationwide.

Texas came in first, which is tough to top.

But top ten isn’t bad at all.

"One of the world's most unique dialects is in the Delaware Valley - the infamous Philly talk. The words "fight" and "bike" sound more like "foit" and "boik," while "very" becomes "vurry". It's a thick accent, but hey, if it's good enough for Will Smith...,"

Big 7 has this to say about those in proximity:

"One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents. And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say 'pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd.'"

"The New York accent is probably one of the most recognisable dialects in all of America, thanks to many a famous movie. NYC speakers have loooong vowels and short ‘a’s. Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times."

"Similar to Philly speak (but according to the survey, not as sexy), Baltimore residents will commonly pronounce mirror as 'mere' and water as 'wooder.' The key feature of the Baltimore accent is identified by a sound change called “fronting back vowels”, where words like goose sound more like "gewse.'"

"In between New York City and Boston, the Connecticut accent has been influenced by both yet is much, much subtler. There’s a lot of ‘o’s that sound like ‘u’s, and the ‘t’ is often dropped completely in words."

"This standard American accent is what you’re most likely to hear on the radio or TV, where it’s near impossible to tell where the newscasters are from. It’s slightly boring, but nicely inoffensive to the ears. Listen to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to hear a prime example."

"Hudson Valley English still holds some traces of Dutch in the rural areas, with a touch of New York City’s short vowels. It’s basically New England English-meets-General American and New York State."

"Want to talk Rhode Island? The Boston-meets-Brooklyn accent is hard to mimic, but clearly distinct. Listen to any episode of Jersey Shore with Pauly D and you’ll understand instantly what it sounds like."

"While a typical US state might have max two or three dialects, Pennsylvania has five. The Pennsylvania Dutch dialect has been dying out, as non-Amish younger Pennsylvania Germans tend to speak modern General American English. "Yah, well.'"

"'Yinz going dahntahn?' The Western Pennsylvania English accent is often considered the ugliest in all of America, so Pittsburgh locals can feel lucky that they’ve escaped last place this time around."

"North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’. South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal."

"People from ‘Lawnguyland’ might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent. But look, can they really disagree?"

The nation owes much of its exposure to the Philly accent to ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

Grab a Shorti Hoagie and a Yuengling, and check out the entire list at bigseventravel.com.