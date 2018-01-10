Philly animal welfare groups unite in new 'no kill' coalition

The Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition brings together kill and no-kill shelters with the goal of finding a home for every "saveable animal" in the city.

Ferny, a 6-to-8-month-old pit bull found homeless and adoptable at ACCT Philly, is one of the "saveable animals" the coalition hopes to protect.

The heads of Philly's three biggest shelters, from left, Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, Vincent Medley, Executive Director of ACCT Philly and Melissa Levy, Executive Director PAWS, are joining forces to form the Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition.

Philly has no shortage of animals who need help. But while issues with feral cats and stray dogs may seem stubbornly persistent, the numbers tell a different story: outcomes have drastically improved for homeless animals in the last several years.

At Animal Care & Control Team (ACCT) Philly, 83 percent of the cats and dogs that entered the shelter in 2017 survived. In 2005, that figure was only 11 percent.

On Wednesday, leaders from ACCT Philly, the PSPCA and The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) announced that they are joining forces to get the number of "saveable animals" who die in Philly even further down, as part of the collaborative new "Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition."

"Our life-saving percentage is 83 percent. But we do realize that, even though eight out of 10 animals leave the shelter alive, that there are things that we can do for some animals who don't make it out alive," said ACCT Philly executive director Vince Medley. "This effort is to reenergize the public and to galvanize the three largest animal shelters in the city to redouble our efforts and make sure that we leave no stone unturned when it comes to saving an animal."

Leaders from the animal-loving groups say they believe Philly can be the next "no-kill" city in the U.S., following the lead from cities like Austin, Texas.

Some animal advocates define a "no-kill" city as one where the community's shelters are able to find homes for 90 percent or more of the city's homeless pets.

Planned for more than a year, the coalition brings together a dozen local animal shelters to share resources and information and hopefully "alleviate the burden of open-admission shelters," they said.

It doesn't mean that no animals will be killed, ever: sometimes even vets and pet lovers agree euthanasia is the most humane option.

"There's always going to be some level of euthanasia," said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim. "Sometimes you find an animal that's been so abused and neglected that it's aggressive and it's just not safe. ... There will be no killing of 'saveable animals' — but not every pet can be saved."

The drop in the numbers of pets in shelters and ultimately euthanized may be partly due to new low-cost veterinary clinics that weren't around a decade ago. Klim estimated that as many as 70,000 animal patients a year are now treated at these clinics.

Some animals lovers in Philly have been known to hold biases against one shelter or another for their kill or no-kill philosophy. But uniting the various organizations under the "No Kill" banner may go a long way toward ending the stigma, coalition leaders hope.

"There's now a collaborative, cooperative culture between animal organizations that perhaps wasn't as prevalent in Philadelphia in past years," said PAWS executive director Melissa Levy. "We will make Philadelphia a city where no healthy or treatable pet dies in a shelter."

A No-Kill Team Effort

The no-kill coalition, funded in part by a $178,000 grant from PetSmart, is bringing together numerous shelters and groups. All coalition members are asked to adopt certain principles to reach their goal. These include:

-prioritizing the intake and rescue of vulnerable pets

-coordinating efforts to use and mobilize resources where most needed

-educating adopters about options for pets that require rehoming besides bringing them to a shelter; accepting returned pets regardless of time since adoption

Volunteers from Citizens for A No-Kill Philadelphia said they will step up and offering their homes to help foster vulnerable animals.

By the numbers

11 %

The percentage of cats and dogs picked up by ACCT Philly that survived in 2005

83 %

How many cats and dogs picked up by ACCT Philly survived in 2017

30,000

dogs and cats received at ACCT Philly in in 2011

18,000

dogs and cats received at ACCT Philly in 2017