Philly announces Transit Forward Philadelphia launch

Philly just launched Transit Forward Philadelphia, which is a new transit advocacy coalition to organize transit riders and residents for better travel.

The coalition will focus on a more equitable, accessible, safe and sustainable transit network in Philadelphia, according to a release.

The release states that Transit Forward Philadelphia is a collaboration between: AARP Pennsylvania, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Clean Air Council, Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania, 5th Square, the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations, Service Employees International Union 32BJ (SEIU32BJ), the Sierra Club and Philadelphia Climate Works, PenTrans and the Sustainable Business Network.

Since city-wide transit ridership has fallen over the past four years and with the increase in car-sharing services, Philly wants to help make public transportation a “first choice” for all.

A release states that the discussion will revolve around SEPTA rider challenges and how to improve and strengthen service and why it’s important to have a transit coalition.

The coalition has been working together for the past six months to help create a plan to improve the entire transit network. The goal is to create a more accessible, affordable and convenient option for all.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to partner alongside transit riders, labor unions, advocacy organizations, business associations and environmental justice groups in campaigning for what we all deserve,” Yasha Zarrinkelk, Transit Coalition Organizer of Transit Forward Philadelphia, said in a release.

Zarrinkelk added, “Every Philadelphian is entitled to transit that is clean, accessible, affordable, frequent and reliable. That’s what we’re fighting for at TFP.”

The plan focuses on people over 50, folks with disabilities, low-income residents, communities of color, and the Philly workforce who may not work traditional nine to five roles.

Transit Forward Philadelphia was created in anticipation of SEPTA Comprehensive Bus Network Redesign and the City of Philadelphia embarking on a City Transit Plan, the release states.

They will be holding a launch event on Thursday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. Below are the details provided in a release:

WHAT: Transit Forward Philadelphia Launch Event & Panel Discussion

WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Azavea, 990 Spring Garden Street, 5th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123

DETAILS: The event is free. However, registration is required.

PANELISTS:

Leslie Richards, General Manager of SEPTA

Chris Puchalsky, Director of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for City of Philadelphia’s

Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability

Helen Gym, Philadelphia City Council Member at Large