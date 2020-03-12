Philly-area stores limiting some purchases because of COVID-19

Stores across the Philadelphia area are starting to limit the number of certain supplies people can purchase. Due to coronavirus, people are stockpiling items from big-box stores and local supermarkets.

Inquirer.com reports that the health department has recommended against stockpiling items. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, told Inquirer.com that they should continue their normal purchasing practices.

Despite the warnings, many stores are not able to keep up with the demands for cleaning products such as Clorox wipes, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and more. Although the restrictions can change, here are a few of them as of Thursday evening:

Acme

—A company spokesperson told Inquirer.com that the store has limited five of the following items per customer: pantry staples, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Costco

—It was reported there is new signage to what people can purchase.

—Costco shoppers can only buy two units of some items such as toilet paper and sanitizer, per day.

Giant

—At this time, there are no limits.

—The company released a statement to Inquirer.com, which read “working diligently with our suppliers to keep high-demand products in stock, such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet tissue, bleach and other cleaning products.”

ShopRite

—It was reported that they have placed limits on certain items.

—The limits on items include, water, cough/cold medicines, liquid soap, bar soap and sanitizing wipes.

—Signage at the store also claims the following items are limited to four of each: gloves, masks, bleach, water, sanitizers, fever-reducing medicine, alcohol and peroxide

Target

—Target released a statement from CEO Brian Cornell saying, “As demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible.”

—It has been reported that local Target locations limit six items of products.

—The products that are limited include sanitizers and disinfectants for surfaces and hands.

Walmart

—There are no official limits designated by corporate at this time.

—It was reported that store managers can create limits at their own discretion.

Wegmans

—Wegmans has limits on certain items.

—Customers can only pick up three bottles of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and alcohol wipes per order.

—Customers limit one family pack of Wegmans toilet paper.