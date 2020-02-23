Philly Art Director apologizes for not responding to allegations sooner

Philadelphia Museum of Art director Timothy Rub sent a letter on Friday in which he apologized for how the museum handled James A. Cincotta.

Cincotta was the museum’s former retail director who was kept on staff for over two years after being accused of slapping and hitting workers.

Inquirer.com reports that in the letter, Rub wrote, “We deeply regret that anyone suffered or felt demeaned by his misconduct.”

Rub added, “And just as important; we apologize for not having taken even more decisive action in 2016 when complaints about Mr. Cincotta were first reviewed and remedial measures were taken. In retrospect, these were insufficient, and this is a matter of the deepest regret.”

It was reported that the letter was sent after Inquirer.com reported that Cincotta was accused of shoving, grabbing, punching, pinching, slapping and berating employees.

Cincotta was hired in 2015.

It was reported that in 2016, Cincotta was investigated after he allegedly hit a gift shop worker on the back of her head. The worker quit her job, but Cincotta remained in his role until June 2018.

Inquirer spoke to nine former and current employees who said they saw Cincotta hitting, grabbing or slapping staffers. Ten former or current employees also told Inquirer that they reported verbal or physical abuse to human resources.

It was reported that his management style included shouting at people for making mistakes, mocking those who stood up to the director and frequent threats of employment termination. Inquirer.com reported that Cincotta allegedly slapped a man in the face at an after-hours event. The victim didn't report the incident for a while since they deemed it had been done "playfully."

Marianne Brown, who left the museum in 2016, told Inquirer.com that Cincotta regularly punched people in the arm during morning meetings, leaving bruises on some colleagues.

Another former worker, Julie Lederman, told Inquirer that Cincotta would sneak up to her while at her desk and pinch the side of her thighs and laugh. It was reported that she asked him to stop five times before she reported him.

Another man who worked in shipping said he saw Cincotta punch people in the arm and whack them on their backs.

Another part of the letter read, “We need to do better.”

It continued saying, “We need to be more receptive to your concerns and act on them with far greater urgency.”

It was reported that the museum will now investigate all misconduct complaints and take disciplinary action if something violates museum policy. Dailymail.co.uk reported that three employees were fired after reporting Cincotta. It was reported that they were suspicious that the complaints were a trigger for their firing.

“The latest allegations about abuse at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are extremely troubling,” Mayor Kenney, said in a statement.

Kenney also added, “We hope that their ongoing assessment of workplace culture will be treated with the seriousness it deserves and that museum leadership will make necessary changes to create a work environment that is safe, welcoming, and respectful of all its employees.”