Philadelphia City Council releases a poverty action plan

On Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council shared a new plan aimed at reducing the number of people living in poverty in the city.

A study done by Pew Charitable Trusts in 2018 reported that there were over 400,000 Philly residents, which is about 26 percent, living below the poverty level.

The study also said that at least half of those in poverty are considered to be in “deep poverty,” and that is defined as an adult with two children living on an income of less than $9,669.

“One out of every four Philadelphians lives in poverty,” Council President Darrell Clarke said in a release.

Clarke added, “That is unacceptable. For the last year, our Special Committee has met with residents and stakeholders across the city, listening to their best ideas to create jobs and lift people out of poverty. The result is our Action Plan, a public-private partnership with actionable steps and a mission: Lift 100,000 Philadelphians out of poverty by 2024.”

The committee was formed in March 2019 and has been working on developing a plan to help 100,000 people get out of poverty by 2024.

The goal is to reduce the number of those living in poverty by 25 percent.

The Council’s Special Committee on Poverty Reduction and Prevention will cover many areas of poverty, which include education, housing and more.

Inquirer.com reports that some of the initiatives include giving all residents, a “basic income.” This policy would give cash assistance to homes in poverty.

Other proposals in the plan include offering rental subsidies, as well as stipends to help Philadelphians with educational programs or job training.

It is not clear how and when the legislation will enact these new plans.

It was reported that Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration provided support and input about the new plan. They also received input about the new plan from Philly’s city business community as well as another group to help with developing the plan.

“Poverty alleviation is traditionally a role of the federal government, but now more than ever, cities like ours must lead on this and other critical issues,” Kenney in a release.

Kenney added, “I commend Council and all the partners for joining together to tackle the greatest challenge of our city. Our administration is committed to enacting our three-prong approach to reducing poverty. This includes: providing support and stabilizing households of those in need now, helping more Philadelphians raise their incomes through job training and workforce development, and making historic investments in education and criminal justice reform that will break the cycle of intergenerational poverty for good.”

Inquirer.com reported that the report called for commission as a public-private partnership to implement a plan in which they can create a poverty fund and get investments from the city, and its partners. They are also hoping to track the outcome.

Below are some of the proposals listed in the plan, from the Council’s website:

—Wage Tax Refunds- Tax credits averaging $800 for 60,000 low-income workers.

—Benefits Access- $450 million each year in unclaimed federal and state benefits.

—Basic Income- Increased earnings to help families transition out of poverty.

—Rent Subsidy- Housing and economic security for cost-burdened renters.

—Property Tax Relief- One-stop shop for tax relief for low-income homeowners.

—Adult Education- Partnerships between school district, community college and universities, to expand community schools and programs focused on job skills.

—Job Training Stipends- Targeted tuition and living supports to make career education affordable and break the cycle of working adults stuck in poverty-wage jobs.

To read the full report, go to phlcouncil.com.