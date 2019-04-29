Philly cop charged with stealing pooch from Brooklyn man

A Philly cop is accused of traveling to New York City in full uniform, breaking into his girlfriend’s brother’s home, assaulting the man, and stealing his dog.

According to the New York Daily News, Angel Lopez, 30, sporting his full Philadelphia Police uniform with his badge, gun and handcuffs, stormed into a man’s Bushwick home at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, attacked occupant and stole a Maltese dog on behalf of his girlfriend, the victim’s sister.

“Where is the dog? I want the dog!” Lopez reportedly demanded of the victim, before allegedly attacking him.

According to a complaint in Brooklyn Criminal Court, Lopez reached for his belt and told the victim, “if you hit me, I am going to arrest you for assaulting an officer.”

Then Lopez allegedly began punching the victim in his head while the victim reportedly grabbed the dog and attempted to leave the house. The complaint states that Lopez and his girlfriend tackled the victim and held him down in the bedroom. The woman reportedly wrestled the dog away from the victim as Lopez put him in a chokehold.

“He came in full uniform, full gear, right after work,” the victim told the Daily News. "He slammed open my door. Right away, you could see he was in a hostile state . . . He was like, ‘I’ll arrest you for hitting a cop.’ I was like, ‘Bro you’re putting your hands on me, you came into my home, you’re the one looking for an altercation.’ I was sleeping, I was laying down.”

Lopez was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Friday. He was released on his own recognizance after a court appearance Saturday, and is due back in court June 28. No charges have been filed against the girlfriend at this time.

“It appears to be a domestic [dispute] gone wrong,” New York City Police Department spokesperson told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brooklyn District Attorney for Kings County charged Lopez with multiple counts of robbery, along with grand larceny, assault, menacing, and other assorted counts on Saturday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told Philly.com that Lopez will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss.

“It’s so very unfortunate that someone will give up a good job for something that’s so ridiculous,” Ross told the Inquirer.

Lopez defense attorney Todd Spodek told the Inquirer that his firm’s investigation revealed that the victim has a “history of domestic violence,” and “fabricating stories” against his client.

“We have two eye witness who diametrically contradict his account and can confirm that Mr. Lopez acted appropriately at all times,” Spodek said. “I anticipate Mr. Lopez being permitted to return to the force shortly.”