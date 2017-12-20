Philly cop drove drunk, threatened victims with service revolver: DA

On Christmas Eve, 2016, off-duty Philly police Officer Kevin Klein allegedly decided to drive through Southwest Philly while inebriated and threatened innocent bystanders with his service revolver when they told him to stop.

But Klein, 36, a nine-year veteran of the force last assigned to the 12th District, will spend this year’s Christmas suspended from his job as a Philly cop, with intent to dismiss and facing charges of simple assault, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, the Philly DA’s office announced Wednesday.

“We all know the dangers of driving under the influence, but as an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer, Kevin Klein certainly knew the dangers of his actions to himself and his fellow bystanders,” acting Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley B. Hodge said in a statement. “And then, to use his service revolver during the course of his criminal behavior is deplorable. We expect more of those members of our community who take an oath to protect and serve, and when anyone acts criminally, they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Klein’s drunken spree allegedly began in Southwest Philly on Passyunk Avenue near South 61st Street when the off-duty officer struck an occupied vehicle.

“The vehicle’s occupants pursued Klein for several miles to get him to stop, but during the pursuit, the complainants saw Klein swerve several times and strike a concrete median,” the DA’s office said in a press release. “When Klein finally pulled over, he appeared intoxicated, refused to provide his driving credentials and then pulled out his service weapon and pointed it at the complainants before driving off.”

An attorney for Klein could not be immediately reached for comment.