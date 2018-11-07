Philly cop shot in leg in Kensington showed 'valor,' commissioner says

Philadelphia Police Officer Paul Sulock, 31, of the 24th District, was shot in the leg on Wednesday and is in stable condition. (PPD)

Two suspects are under arrest after a Philly cop was shot in the leg in Kensington while breaking up a potential firefight – and after being shot, still managed to chase down one of the suspects.

Officer Paul Sulock, 31, a 10-year veteran of the force assigned to the 24th District, was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital on Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot to the leg.

"A police officer was shot doing his job, doing it bravely, and then subsequently chasing down the person who shot him, which is no doubt valor to its highest degree," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon outside Temple hospital. "We're just thankful that he's OK."

Police say Sulock was on routine patrol around 11:09 a.m. when he and his partner encountered two men in an "armed altercation" near G and Madison streets. The suspects were crouched behind cars on either side of the street, and at least one was armed.

When Sulock and his partner attempted to intervene, the armed suspect fired at the officers, hitting Sulock in the right leg.

Incredibly, despite sustaining a gunshot, Sulock chased one of the suspects down and was able to detain him, before other officers transported Sulock to Temple. He was first listed in critical but stable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

"It unfolded in seconds," Ross said. "They no doubt interrupted a shooting that was what was going to happen. They probably saved the life of the guy who ended up shooting him. And that's ironic."

Officers returned fire but did not strike the suspects, who were both later taken into custody.

Neither of the suspects was identified as of press time.

Sulock, the son of another police officer, is married with four children.