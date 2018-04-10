Philly cops catch 12-year-old with AR-15

Police arrested two boys, 12 and 18, with an AR-15 and a Glock.

15th District police officer Krzysztof Wrzesinski is shown holding the AR-15 he allegedly took from a 12-year-old boy over the weekend, tweeted out by @PhillyPolice. (PPD)

A Philadelphia cop with the 15th District recently nabbed two teenagers who were carrying loaded guns, an 19-year-old with a Glock and a 12-year-old with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Michael Mitchell, 19, a resident of the 2200 block of Kennedy Street where the teenagers were arrested, allegedly had a loaded Glock. He now faces charges of Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.

Mitchell and the 12-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, were arrested after police received 911 calls of a person with a gun on the block around 6:30 p.m. on April 7.

The Philadelphia Police Department congratulated 15th District officer Krzysztof Wrzesinski with making a peaceful bust in a tweet.

"Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons," the police department tweeted. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured!"

According to 6ABC, the boys were involved in a dispute with other boys on the block and were pointing the weapons at other boys when police were called.

"We prevented a potential catastrophe that could have happened on that block," Wrzesinski told 6ABC. "I'm glad that I could prevent that from happening."

The incident is still under investigation.