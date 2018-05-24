Philly cops seek hammer-wielding road rage suspect

Police are seeking information about an alleged road rage incident in Port Richmond that involved a sledgehammer attack.

Surveillance video shows the suspect attacking the other vehicle in Port Richmond on May 22. The suspect and victim have not yet been identified. (PPD)

Philly cops are seeking the identity of the man who in an apparent road rage incident attacked another driver's car with a sledgehammer, smashing its windows, then assaulted the other driver's passenger with the hammer.

The incident occurred under the Betsy Ross Bridge on Tuesday, May 22 around 1:30 in the afternoon, according to police.

Surveillance cameras caught a red pick-up truck follow a silver SUV into a parking lot of a business on the 2700 block of Luzerne Street.

Wild surveillance footage shows the truck's driver get out of his car and rush up to the SUV with a sledgehammer and begin striking it repeatedly, smashing the car's windows.

As the SUV tries to drive away, its passenger door opens and the passenger falls out. While the passenger walks back to re-enter the SUV, the pickup's driver can be seen striking him once with the sledgehammer and then again striking the SUV.

Police had not identified either the offender or the victim as of Thursday morning. Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPDTIP (773847).

Watch the video below.