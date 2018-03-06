Philly Domino's Driver Shot for Pizza

A deliveryman was shot in North Philly by thieves who took only his pizza, police said.

Police responded to a shooting in North Philly earlier this week in which a pizza deliveryman was reportedly lured to the area and shot for a hot, Domino's Pizza pie.

But the suspects who shot the delivery man actually abandoned the pizza a block away, despite shooting a man, reportedly a 67-year-old grandfather who had worked as a deliveryman for some two decades, to obtain it.

The victim allegedly went to the 2000 block of West Haggert Street, between York Street and Glenwood Avenue, around 9 p.m. on Monday night to deliver the pie, reports say.

Police told NBC10 they believe the suspects ordered the pizza to entice the deliveryman to come to the area, then ambushed him. But all they took was the pizza, which was found abandoned a block away.

The victim reportedly did not realize he had been shot when police first arrived.

No arrests have been reported in the shooting. The deliveryman was reportedly listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot to the neck.