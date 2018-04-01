Philly celebrates at the 87th annual Easter Promenade

Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail were also on hand for family photos.

A parade of adults and children in their Sunday best celebrated down South Street on Sunday for the 87th annual Easter Promenade. Once they reached Headhouse Square at Second Street, attendees gathered around a small stage.

A panel of judges was set to decide who was dressed best, based on various categories, including best-dressed little girl, best-dressed man or best-dressed pet. Contestants walked across the stage, strutting their best Easter-themed attire. Later, judges announced the winners.

For those not participating in the contest, Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail were at Headhouse Square for family photos. The family-friendly free event featured live music from Philadelphia’s Freedom Band and the Bunny Hop. Magicians, street performers and a balloon-artist bunny on stilts were all part of the entertainment on Sunday.

Terry Gsell and Luis Martinez attended the parade as a way to celebrate moving to Philadelphia exactly two years ago. In large Easter-themed hats and colorful attire, Gsell and Martinez walked around sharing smiles and photos with other attendees who appreciated their Easter spunk. “We love it here. So far it’s been great,” Gsell said.

For Dan Lanzilloti, dressed in green pants, bright pink sunglasses and a hat full of fruit­­­, the Easter Promenade is about making the day special for the kids who attend.

The Easter Promenade ran from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., but many stayed on South Street afterwards to sport their bunny ears and enjoy the early spring weather.