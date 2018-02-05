Home
 
Philly ecstatic: thousands march celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win

It seemed like it couldn't happen, but it did. The Philadelphia Eagles have won their first Super Bowl ever, and their first national championship title since 1960.
By
Sam Newhouse
 February 05, 2018
    Tens of thousands of joyous and mostly peaceful Eagles fans marched on Broad Street for hours after the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots on Sunday. 

After a cold, rainy Super Bowl Sunday, the skies cleared in the evening as the Eagles played in and won Super Bowl LII, a dramatic game already being called by Philly sportswriters "the best Super Bowl ever."

And it was to a clear night and moderate temps that elated Eagles fans poured out from homes and bars across Philadelphia to celebrate their team's victory. Tens of thousands were estimated in the Center City area and along Broad Street.

But fans were reported celebrating on the streets and chanting for the Eagles in neighborhoods across the city in the moments after the clock ran out on Tom Brady's Patriots, 41-33.

Fireworks filled the sky across the city, cars everywhere were driving and beeping their horns, and groups of Eagles fans could be seen everywhere marching through the streets.

Thousands celebrated on Broad Street alone, with crowds reported in South Philly, Center City and near Temple University.

The exact details of the Eagles' return date to Philly and their victory parade have not yet been announced, but that was information was expected Monday from City Hall.

Local sports blogs have claimed a parade could be planned for this Wednesday.

 
 
