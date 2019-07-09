Philly falls from top spot on 'Most Facial Hair Friendly' list

The barbershop will be parked at these cities’ most notable events and landmarks, ready and equipped to give guys free trims and grooming advice, for a good cause.

Philadelphia recently made it to a list of "Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America," but only by the hair on its chinny chin chin.

The city fell from first place last year to 10th place this year. But despite the drop, hairy Philadelphians will still be treated to free manscaping later this month.

Men’s grooming company Wahl, which compiled the list, will stop in Philly as part of an annual tour of a 30-foot mobile barbershop. The tour stops at the top ten most facial hair friendly cities, and does so for a good cause — to help end prostate cancer.

The mobile barbershop will be parked at Liberty Place on Thursday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where a team of master barbers will offer free facial hair trims. For every trim, Wahl will donate $1 to ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, a leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer.

“When you’re in the business of celebrating great facial hair like we are, it helps to have a compass,” said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. “Identifying the most facial hair friendly cities in America not only supports our mission of finding and promoting great facial hair, but it lets guys know where their anti-clean-shaven lifestyle is most welcome.”

According to the group, the list was compiled after a study looked at “beard and mustache positivity,” and measured online social conversations and searches surrounding facial hair. Cities were ranked based on overall interest and positive sentiment.

Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in the U.S. 2019

1. Chicago (up 1 spot)

2. Atlanta (up 1 spot)

3. San Francisco (up 2 spots)

4. Los Angeles (up 3 spots)

5. Seattle (up 1 spot)

6. Portland, Ore. (up 3 spots)

7. Austin, Texas (up 1 spot)

8. New York (up 4 spots)

9. San Diego (up 5 spots)

10. Philadelphia (down 9 spots)