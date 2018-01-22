Philly fans pack streets to celebrate Eagles' playoffs win

'Exuberant but peaceful crowd' in Center City partied in honor of the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.

A mass of Eagles fans celebrate on Walnut Street after the win over the Vikings. (Philadelphia Police Department/@PPDJoeSullivan via Twitter)

Across the Philadephia region Sunday night, hundreds if not thousands of Eagles fans poured into the streets reacting to their team winning the NFC playoffs and advancing to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan reported no arrests and no injuries among what he called an "extremely large exuberant but peaceful crowd" in Center City.

Very proud of my @PhillyPolice personnel on scene Broad/Walnut with this extremely large, exuberant but peaceful crowd. No arrests no injuries. Thank u @Eagles fans! @PPD06Dist @PPD09Dist @PPDCCDDist pic.twitter.com/F5MpzrGJ6V — Joe Sullivan (@PPDJoeSullivan) January 22, 2018

Authorities had even greased traffic poles with Crisco around Center City to deter fans from climbing them.

Fans filled Broad Street and chanted Eagles and sang the Eagles fight song. And some of them even climbed traffic poles. See more video below.

The Eagles will meet five-time Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.