Philly fans pack streets to celebrate Eagles' playoffs win

Across the Philadephia region Sunday night, hundreds if not thousands of Eagles fans poured into the streets reacting to their team winning the NFC playoffs and advancing to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan reported no arrests and no injuries among what he called an "extremely large exuberant but peaceful crowd" in Center City.
Very proud of my @PhillyPolice personnel on scene Broad/Walnut with this extremely large, exuberant but peaceful crowd. No arrests no injuries. Thank u @Eagles fans! @PPD06Dist @PPD09Dist @PPDCCDDist pic.twitter.com/F5MpzrGJ6V— Joe Sullivan (@PPDJoeSullivan) January 22, 2018
Authorities had even greased traffic poles with Crisco around Center City to deter fans from climbing them.
1st District crisco officers are working hard to keep people and property safe in south philly. Go Eagles! @PhillyPolice @FOPLodge5 @PhillyMayor @gregbucceroni @FOX29philly @NBCNews @phl17 @phillies17 @ActionNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/34Ho0oeVM8— PPD 1st District (@PPD01Dist) January 21, 2018
Fans filled Broad Street and chanted Eagles and sang the Eagles fight song. And some of them even climbed traffic poles. See more video below.
Have you seen Broad Street lately? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MO7Likcnyg— Evan Macy (@evan_macy) January 22, 2018
Someone was able to get past the #Crisco to climb the poles in Center City #flyeaglesfly #Eagles #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/oozTzyhZGV— Evan Macy (@evan_macy) January 22, 2018
The Eagles will meet five-time Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.