Thursday brings wrath of 'bomb cyclone' to Philly

The 'extreme weather' system has closed schools and is causing chaos around the region.

Philadelphia was walloped Thursday by a massive snowstorm that has been dubbed a "bomb cyclone." While it was good news for schoolchildren who can celebrate a snow day, city officials have declared a "snow emergency" as many commuters are avoiding roads and even SEPTA.

Streets Department Chief Highway Engineer Steven Lorenz said at an 11 a.m. press conference that the city had been hit by some 4 to 7 inches of snow, which was expected to taper off around 3 p.m. Streets is fighting back with 85 pieces of salt-dispensing and plow trucks and 40,000 tons of salt.

"Right now we're switching from a salting operation to a salt-and-plow operation," Lorenz said. "We figure there's enough snow on the street to effectively push it off to the side. There was a nice residual layer of salt on the street from last weeks storm so we got out in front of it."

But Lorenz cautioned that even after the snowfall is over, winds are expected to continue blowing it around the city.

"Some of the wide open spaces you're going to see a lot of drift, in Center City some snow coming off the buildings," he said. "We're going to see a lot of drifting, some residual snow coming back, so we're just going to keep pushing it off until we get that done."

Here's what open, closed and suspended around the region.

-SEPTA is reporting mostly normal service with some delays along bus routes obstructed by snow and some Regional Rail lines. Check their online "system status" for the latest updates.

-Trash pickup is suspended on Thursday and residents with a normal Thursday pickup must hold their trash until next week. Residents with a Wednesday pickup delayed until Thursday due to the holiday will get pick-up services on Friday and Friday residents will get pick-up services on Saturday.

-The Philadelphia Museum of Art is closing as of noon.

-Philadelphia courts are closing at noon.

- All Philadelphia School District, Archdiocesan and charters schools in Philly and surrounding counties are closed Jan. 4.

The Philly School District confirmed that all after-school activities, athletic programs and professional development sessions are also canceled, and all early childhood centers are closed.

-Chester County municipal offices are closed today.

-Montgomery County officers are opening at 11 a.m. after a two-hour delay.

Check back with Metro.us for updates on the storm.