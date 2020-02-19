Philly judge accused of and admitted to misconduct

Philly Common Pleas Court Judge Lyris Younge faced a complaint that charged her with ten counts of judicial misconduct over 18 months in Family Court.

Younge has admitted to the allegation in a filing registered at the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline.

According to Inquirer.com the admission was made public late-Tuesday.

Younge, 53, is avoiding a trial for Wednesday that claimed she demonstrated an improper judicial demeanor, she failed to be impartial, caused “inordinate” delays in cases involving young children that were supposed to be fast-tracked and denied parties their right be heard in court.

Lawyer Charles Gibb is representing Younge.

It has been reported that six different complaints were filed for the disciplinary board to investigate Younge.

Younge is a democrat and was elected in 2015, Inquirer.com reports.

Despite the complaints, she was moved into Common Pleas Court to handle civil proceedings.

It was reported that the disciplinary board wanted her suspended while the charges were pending, however the Court of Judicial Discipline let her continue her work on the bench.

Inquirer.com reports that while in Family Court, Younge prevented parents from speaking in proceedings about removing their children from their care.

They cited an example where one mother described being handcuffed as she watched her children being taken away. It took the mother eight months to regain custody after she was removed from the courtroom.

In another incident, it was reported that a mother became ill during the proceedings and exited the courtroom, with Younge barring her re-entry. While the woman was outside the courtroom, Younge terminated her parental rights.

It has been reported that Younge often clashed with participants in Family Court, such as social workers, lawyers and more.

Even though she has managed to avoid trial, Younge and her lawyers will have to submit findings for a final decision, which will be made by the Court of Judicial Discipline. They will determine what sanctions will be made. Sanctions can include suspension, fines, reprimand or removal from the bench.

Richard Long, of the Judicial Conduct Board, told Inquirer.com that, “The board views this as a positive development in the case.”

Long added, “There’s still a significant amount of work to be done.”