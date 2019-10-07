Philly keeping asbestos-tainted schools closed

Earlier this year, Science Leadership Academy and Benjamin Franklin High School were closed down due to asbestos.

The schools, which share the same campus, were initially supposed to be closed a few days, but it is being reported that the schools will remain closed, and all students will be sent off to other schools in the area.

The 1,000 students impacted by this will be sent to South Philadelphia and Strawberry Mansion, according to Inquirer.com.

Students impacted by this have been out of school for seven days, as of Monday.

Reports say that the earliest the schools will reopen is in January.

News of this closure comes as these schools were in the midst of a $37 million construction project that was supposed to be finished in July but was not completed on time.

The news of no-returning to school was announced at a three-hour meeting where many gathered to hear the school district’s plan. Parents were angered by the new school choices and raised many concerns about what the future of their children will be if they breathed in the asbestos.

Last month, Philadelphia’s Federation of Teachers called for $100 million investment to help improve the school and get rid of lead-based paint and asbestos.

The Philly school district did not give exact numbers on what schools have lead-based paint and asbestos, but since their schools are somewhere between 70-80 years old, it’s likely more information will come to light.

As of right now, over the past three years, 1,600 projects have taken place to rid areas of asbestos.

If you or someone you know is concerned, officials are encouraged to check out the school district’s website at philasd.org.