Philadelphia man shot in head at prom party dies

Aaron Searight was attending a prom party on Thursday night, May 24, in West Philadelphia when he was struck by a stray bullet. Searight was transported to Presby Hospital where the 23-year old has since died after being shot in the head.

Searight and seventy other party-goers where celebrating the prom of a Philadelphia senior thrown by his aunt at a home on the 600 block of 55th Street. Around 8:15 p.m. the prom party erupted in complete chaos after an unidentified gunman fired six shots into the crowd, striking Searight.

“There were approximately 70 people out here of all ages, from infants up to adults," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker shared when discussing the prom party shooting. "It looks like after the kid left for his prom, a young male appears on the corner and fires into the crowd."

After the gunman opened fire, wounding Searight, another man in the crowd shot back at the gunman. No other injuries were reported.

“It was gunshots rang out, not intended for my brother, but unfortunately he was the one that was hit," said Aaron's brother Kamal Saeright.

Searight’s family and friends are outraged at his death. The 23-year old was a School District of Philadelphia employee. His brother says when Aaron wasn't working he was part of a mentoring program that helped Philadelphia youth.

The Philadelphia Police are currently investigating the incident as they search for witnesses and possible video footage of the shooting. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who killed Aaron Searight.