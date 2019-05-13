Philly medical marijuana dispensary all about wellness, holistic health

As medical marijuana becomes legal in more and more states, dispensaries are becoming mainstays in communities across the United States. This includes the Philadelphia area, which is home to two locations of Herbology; one in South Philly and one in Delaware County. The dispensary is doing more than helping patients find the best medical marijuana to fit their needs—it's also bringing the community together and rallying local residents to take an active part in their overall well-being and health.

Something that's a little bit different about Herbology is the fact that they do a lot of community outreach, workshops and classes. Their South Philly location offers some wellness programs, like meditation courses, free chair massages on Saturdays, kombucha-making classes and more.

The idea is to encourage patients to do more than just take their medicine. Instead, it's about prioritizing other aspects of healthy living and holistic wellness. Herbology's vision is to integrate different aspects of physical and emotional well-being, bringing people together in the process and creating a sense of community and belonging.

Herbology's medical marijuana products are equally impressive. Locally grown without pesticides, all have been thoroughly tested for purity and potency. Patients know exactly what they're getting and precisely what compounds are in each product. Herbology, which is regulated by the Department of Health, also provides classes to educate patients on how different products work and how to use them safely and effectively. Products currently on the menu include cannabis flower, oils, topicals, capsules, tinctures and concentrates.

There is something for everyone who wants to try medical marijuana; it's just a matter of figuring out what's right for you and what's going to be most effective for your condition.

Medical marijuana is different than hemp products mainly because it contains THC. Herbology offers products that contain both THC and CBD. The significant difference between the two is that THC is known for producing a psychoactive effect that leads to a feeling of euphoria, and CBD does not. Still, both are very beneficial for a variety of medical conditions.

Either way, patients at Herbology can expect to be met by an extremely compassionate and knowledgeable staff.

They want to help every patient succeed in using cannabis as medicine, and will spend as much time as needed to with patients on a continual basis to make sure they're getting what they need and finding the right medicine for them.

So how does medical marijuana actually work? It all comes back to the body's endocannabinoid system, or the ECS; a naturally occurring biological system that is present in all mammals. This system is made up of receptors that are found all throughout your body and is responsible for helping to regulate the many systems and processes of the body.