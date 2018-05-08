Philly mom charged with drowning her baby

Philly mom Diana Taylor is charged with murder for allegedly drowning her 2-year-old daughter.

A Philly mom whose 2-year-old drowned in a bathtub is now charged with murder for allegedly causing her death in a bout of "mental distress."

Police have announced criminal charges against the Philadelphia mother whose 2-year-old daughter drowned in a bathtub last week.

Diana Taylor, 36, was charged in the death of her daughter Faith Taylor, 2, who died on the afternoon of May 4 after reportedly drowning in a bathtub in their home in the Bustleton area of Philadelphia.

Taylor is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child, police announced on Tuesday morning.

The child was found unconscious around 5:30 p.m. on May 4, police said.

Faith was reportedly discovered by her father, who called 911, and was reportedly holding the child in his arms when paramedics arrived on the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at Jefferson Hospital.

Taylor is believed to have been suffering "mental distress" and to have allegedly drowned her child, homicide detectives who questioned her told NBC10.

No court date was yet listed and no defense attorney for Taylor could be reached for comment.