Everything you need to know about the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019

Philadelphia’s famous Naked Bike Ride is right around the corner.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride was created to celebrate both biking and body positivity. It celebrates all bodies and all forms of free expression. The Philly ride has been around for 11 years, and boasts somewhere between 2,000 to 3,500 riders each year.

Although it is called the Naked Bike Ride, people can still participate even if they don’t want to go totally nude. The event is described as a “bare as you dare” event according to the website. Organizers also encourage riders to get creative with costumes, paints, hats, and anything under the sun. Not only are riders celebrating their bodies, but they are also promoting conscious fuel consumption.

P.S. if you don’t have a bike, don’t worry, they encouraged all kinds of people-powered transportation such as skates/Rollerblades, skateboarding, scooter riding, and jogging.

Credit: HughE Dillon

When is the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019?

This year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride will take place on August 24, 2019.

Where is the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019?

The location of the ride will be disclosed only 24 hours in advance of the ride. So be sure to follow Philly Naked Bike Ride on social media for a map of the race. If you want to support riders, the best spots to watch the ride are Rittenhouse Square, The Rocky Steps at The Philadelphia Art Museum, City Hall and University City. However, check out the Philly Naked Bike Ride’s social media for more updates.

What time is the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019?

The ride begins at 5 p.m. However, the pre-ride festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. Their website states that the ride is around 10 miles and usually takes riders about 2-3 hours to complete; however, it is not a race; it is a ride.

How much does the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 Cost?

The ride is 100 percent free. However, donations are encouraged to keep the organization running.

What are the rules for the Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019?

The website for the Philly Naked Bike Ride actually has a code of conduct for those who are participating and even watching. The rules are pretty easy to follow. The number one priority is for everyone to feel safe; no sexual or physical harassment is allowed. Another priority is making sure when taking images of the riders to ask for their permission. For a full list of unwelcomed behaviors, check out the code of conduct page.