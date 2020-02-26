Philly offers free lifeguard training and certification for youth

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) are looking to recruit lifeguards for the 2020 public pool season.

Interested candidates can apply for one of the 400 positions at the 70 outdoors pools across the city. To apply for the lifeguard position, go Phila.gov.

A press release from the PPR says that the lifeguard position is $14.75-$16.97 an hour, and lifeguards, on average, work 35 hours per week.

A partnership between the Office of Children and Families’ Community Schools program will cover the certification and training fees for over 450 young adults who are applying for a lifeguard position with PPR, according to a release.

Typically the training and certification fees cost $110, which can prohibit many youths from going through the training and certification process.

“This is an amazing opportunity. Eliminating barriers for qualified youth to become lifeguards is one great example of how we are committed to improving opportunities and paid summer jobs for Philadelphia’s youth,” Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor, Office of Children and Families, said in a release.

Interested candidates should start their process now in order to meet all the requirements for the position.

For the young people to obtain a PPR lifeguard position, a release states that applicants must be 16 years or older, complete a screening, finish 21.5 hours of Lifeguard Training, First Aid and CPR. Folks interested in the position need to visit the screening site location or get an application from their closest pool location.

The screenings are free, and a press release states the following up and coming screenings:

Lincoln Swimming Pool

Lincoln High School

Rowland & Shelmire Streets

Tuesday-Friday

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

“We hire 400 young people each year to work as lifeguards at our 70 outdoor pools. Their work is essential to a successful pool season,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner said in a release.

Ott Lovell added that “I am excited about this partnership with the Office of Children and Families, which will make the application process easier, affordable, and more accessible for young people.”

A release states that the certifications last for two years and allow young adults to work off-season at indoor or private pools.

To receive the free training, young people must be 16-24 years old and committed to working the full summer pool season with PPR.

The Office of Children and Families is focusing on outreach to Murrell Dobbins CTE High School, Kensington Health Sciences Academy, South Philadelphia High School, and George Washington High School. However, anyone who is age-eligible can receive free training while the funding lasts.