Philly pastor busted in 'Operation Home Alone' child predator sweep

"Operation Home Alone" netted 16 men charged with attempted sexual acts with children. www.NJ.gov

A Philadelphia pastor was one of 16 men netted in “Operation Home Alone,” a New Jersey-based child predator sting.

“We allege that 16 men, including a high school teacher, a police officer, a minister, a dental hygienist, and drivers from Uber and Lyft, all have one thing in common: A desire to exploit children,” The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

Roger Arroyo, 37, a traveling minister at who sometimes preached at church in the 3000 block of C Street in Philadelphia was charged with Luring, Attempted Debauching Morals of a Child, Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact.

The Attorney General said the alleged predators ranged from 26 to 55-years-old who allegedly targeted 14 and 15-years-old kids using social media platforms like Kik, MeetMe, Adam4Adam, Grindr, Tinder, Wishbone, Tumblr, Chat Roulette, Hot or Not, as well as popular gaming platforms like Fortnite and Minecraft.

Charges range from attempted sex assault on a minor to luring, possession of child pornography, attempted debauching morals of a child and drug-related offenses.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting:

Peter Tuchol Jr., 28, of Waldwick, N.J. has been suspended from his position as a police officer with the Ridgewood Police Department.

Kevin Roth, 26, Nanuet, NY, a teacher at the High School of Computers and Technology in Bronx, NY.

Joel Guichardo, 38, of Passaic, NJ, a barbershop owner.

Rajan Lama, 33, Woodside, NY, a driver for a rideshare company.

Yosef Kriger, 31, of New City, NY, a pharmaceuticals delivery driver.

Jose Martinez, 47, of Fairview, NJ, a takeout food delivery driver.

Jason Keizer, 33, of Garfield, NJ, unemployed.

The Division of Criminal Justice is prosecuting:

Dariush Ghamarnezhad, 37, of Pomona, NY, a dental hygienist.

Larry Noel Jr., 43, of Stanhope, NJ, a warehouse worker.

Shaheen Lariff, 49, of New City, NY, a bank branch office manager.

Luis Gonzalez Palacio, 36, of Weehawkin, NJ, a finance lead for a major internet service provider. Palacio allegedly had more than 13,000 suspected files of child pornography on his phone when he was arrested.

Michael Mancini, 36, of Hawthorne, NJ, a supermarket employee and DJ.

Teodoro Alvarez Ortega, 28, of Suffern, NY, a restaurant server.

Jacob Smith, 26, of New Rochelle, NY. a takeout food delivery driver.

Hareshkum Tailor, 55, Garfield, NJ, a driver for a rideshare company.

“The 16 men we arrested allegedly used social media to stalk victims they believed were vulnerable children who could be sexually exploited. Fortunately, their victims were really undercover officers prepared to put them in handcuffs,” Attorney General Grewal said in a statement.