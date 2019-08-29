Two weeks later Philly Police face another standoff

Philadelphia police took five people into custody after someone opened fired on cops, creating a 90-minute standoff in North Philly.

No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Hartranft neighborhood, at North Warnock and West Oakdale Streets, according to Inquirier.com.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told outlets that two plainclothes officers watched from an unmarked car as a drug deal went down in a “known drug location” when a gunman fired three shots at them.

After firing the shots, the suspect went into a corner building with a barbershop on the first floor with an apartment above it.

During the standoff, a SWAT team was called to help and encouraged anyone inside to surrender. There was also a police helicopter on scene, Inqurier.com reported. At around 1:15 a.m., police brought four men and one woman into custody.

News of this standoff comes two weeks after the now infamous Aug. 14 Tioga shooting in which six officers were injured. The standoff lasted almost eight hours. Maurice Hill, 36 has been charged with 11 counts in that incident, including attempted murder.

The Tioga shooting was the largest shooting of Philly police in decades.

Both the Tioga case and this incident are still being investigating.