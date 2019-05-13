Philly Police seeking gunmen in SEPTA employee shooting

Philadelphia Police are looking for these suspects for connected to a shooting of a SEPTA employee. Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia authorities on Monday released surveillance photos of two suspects in the shooting of a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor last week, and announced a $6,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to their arrest and conviction.

Law enforcement officials say two men are wanted in connection to a shooting which injured a SEPTA conductor at about 3:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Emlen Street in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

"These two men are SEPTA's most wanted," SEPTA Chief Tom Nestel said at a press conference Monday.

According to police, the conductor was letting passengers off the train at 157 Carpenter Lane when he was shot one time in the hip during a robbery attempt. Officials said two unknown black males approached the conductor just outside the train and demanded money from him. When he attempted to get back onto the train, one of the suspects reportedly shot him in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Both suspects then fled on foot, and were last seen towards the intersection of Carpenter Lane and Emlen Street.

According to ABC Philly, witness told police, she heard one of the suspects say, "Give me all you got." Police were not sure if two teens were refusing to pay the fare or trying to hold up the conductor when the argument occurred.

The police describe the first suspect as a black male, early 20 years-of-age, mustache, thin build, light brown complexion, 5’6”, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with unknown lettering on it. The second suspect is described as a black male, early 20 years-of-age, 5’9” with a light beard, muscular build, medium brown complexion, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Gap” across the chest.

Police said if anyone recognizes these men in the video, do not approach them but call 911 instead. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PPD Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-546-TIPS (8477). SEPTA is offering $5,000 and the Philadelphia Crime Commission is chipping in an additional $1,000 for the reward.